Don McLachlan’s contract with Rowing Ireland not renewed

The contract of Ireland lead coach Don McLachlan has been not been renewed by Rowing Ireland.

The New Zealander coached the Ireland lightweight women’s double of Sinead Lynch and Claire Lambe to the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro.

Sanita Puspure, also coached by McLachlan, finished 13th in the single sculls at the Olympics.

It is understood that Puspure, who took bronze at the European Championship and at the first World Cup in Varese in Italy, is upset at the decision.

She took a significant time to hit her stride when the previous coaching regime changed after the London Olympics, where she was the only Ireland representative.

The change is part of a bigger revamp of the system in which Morten Espersen will be offered the lead position of the new high performance structure. Dominic Casey will be offered a position of high performance coach in the new structure.

A second HP coaching position will also be advertised.

And a third HP coach, funding permitted, will come on stream in 2017.