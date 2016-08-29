Don McLachlan’s contract with Rowing Ireland not renewed

New Zealander coached the Ireland participants in Rio Games

Liam Gorman

Don McLachlan: Decision not to renew his contract has upset Sanita Puspure.

Don McLachlan: Decision not to renew his contract has upset Sanita Puspure.

 

The contract of Ireland lead coach Don McLachlan has been not been renewed by Rowing Ireland.

The New Zealander coached the Ireland lightweight women’s double of Sinead Lynch and Claire Lambe to the Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro.

Sanita Puspure, also coached by McLachlan, finished 13th in the single sculls at the Olympics.

It is understood that Puspure, who took bronze at the European Championship and at the first World Cup in Varese in Italy, is upset at the decision.

She took a significant time to hit her stride when the previous coaching regime changed after the London Olympics, where she was the only Ireland representative.

The change is part of a bigger revamp of the system in which Morten Espersen will be offered the lead position of the new high performance structure. Dominic Casey will be offered a position of high performance coach in the new structure.

A second HP coaching position will also be advertised.

And a third HP coach, funding permitted, will come on stream in 2017.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.