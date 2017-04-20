Dispute emerges over release of Aaron Hernandez’s brain

Family expected brain to be turned over to Boston University CTE centre for tests

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. Photograph: Reuters

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. Photograph: Reuters

 

A lawyer for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez on Thursday accused the Massachusetts’ medical examiner’s office of reneging on a deal to turn over the athlete’s brain to a Boston laboratory a day after he was found dead in his prison cell.

The 27-year-old former National Football League star hung himself early on Wednesday in the prison cell where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of an acquaintance, dying less than a week after he was cleared of a separate double-murder charge, according to state officials.

Attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Hernandez in his most recent trial, on Thursday said that the state’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office had turned over Hernandez’s remains to his family but retained his brain.

“The family should be able to have the dignity of a proper service in the proper possession of Aaron’s remains,” Baez told reporters after exiting the medical examiner’s office.

Baez said the family wanted Hernandez’s brain turned over to Boston University’s CTE centre, which studies chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition linked to the sort of repeated head hits common in American football that can lead to aggression and dementia later in life.

When a Boston University representative arrived to pick up the brain for testing, they were denied possession, Baez said.

He said officials from the chief medical examiner’s office told him they wanted to prepare the brain for study.

“This is not amateur hour,” Baez told reporters. “I have serious questions as to their ability to conduct this study.”

A Boston University spokeswoman declined comment. A spokesman for the chief medical examiner’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Local media, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported on Thursday that Hernandez’s body was found with a reference to a Bible verse written on his forehead, perhaps in blood.

Baez declined to comment on those reports saying, “I’m not going to address something so ridiculous as that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.