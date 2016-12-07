Dereck Chisora throws table at Dillian Whyte in press conference

The farcical drama in Manchester comes ahead of their title fight on Saturday night

Dillian Whyte, trainer Mark Tibbs, Sky Sports’ Adam Smith, promoter Eddie Hearn and promoter Kalle Sauerland look on as Dereck Chisora throws a table during the press conference at the Radisson Hotel, Manchester. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Dillian Whyte, trainer Mark Tibbs, Sky Sports’ Adam Smith, promoter Eddie Hearn and promoter Kalle Sauerland look on as Dereck Chisora throws a table during the press conference at the Radisson Hotel, Manchester. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

 

Dereck Chisora picked up and threw a desk as his pre-fight press conference with Dillian Whyte ended in chaos and farce.

The bad blood between the pair had already been evident throughout a 20-minute media session at a Manchester hotel as both fighters traded insults and swore repeatedly.

Chisora eventually lost his temper and threw the top table off the ground, sparking scuffles involving various people in attendance, including security staff.

The two fighters are due to meet in the ring in a British heavyweight title fight and WBC eliminator on the undercard to Saturday’s clash between Anthony Joshua and Eric Molina in Manchester.

The incident should not have come as a surprise given the pair had to be separated while appearing on a television programme to promote the fight recently.

Initially it was announced they would hold separate press conferences but it was later decided they should be seated at opposite ends of a long table with a significant security presence at hand.

Those measures proved inadequate as Chisora, who had been goading Whyte throughout but taken plenty of flak himself, banged the desk with his fist and then launched it in Whyte’s direction.

Whyte’s trainer Mark Tibbs, who had also joined in the verbal sparring and used some crude language, threw an object back in Chisora’s direction.

It now remains to be seen what security measures are taken when the pair are due to meet again for the weigh-in on Friday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.