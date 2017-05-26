Denis Lynch secures €60,000 worth of horsepower in Hamburg

Irish show jumping riders were in excellent form on Thursday with wins at five-star shows in Germany and Italy.

On the Global Champions’ Tour in Hamburg, Denis Lynch won a car valued at almost €60,000 when he landed the Mercedes-Benz Championship with Rushy Marsh Farm’s RMF Echo after a 14-horse jump-off. The Tipperary native recorded his second clear over the 1.55m track in 40.21 with the USA’s Lauren Hough coming second on Ohlala (40.70). Sanne Thijssen of The Netherlands finished third with Con Quidam Rb (41.85).

Twomey’s victories were recorded on Samantha Middleton and Julian Mincher’s Eindhoven GH in the morning’s two-phase class after which the Cork-born rider landed the speed qualifier for Sunday’s Germany Derby on Terry Payne’s Diaghilev.

In the Piazza de Sienna in Rome, Mark McAuley won the evening’s 1.55m speed class with Eva Lundin’s 13-year-old Swedish Warmblood gelding Miebello. With Utchan de Belheme, the Co Louth native is on the team which will contest Friday afternoon’s FEI Nations’ Cup in the Italian capital along with Shane Sweetnam (Chaqui Z), Paul Kennedy (Cartown Danger Mouse) and Shane Breen (Golden Hawk).

Later, in Portugal, the team contesting the three-star Nations’ Cup in Lisbon comprises Alex Butler (Hallowberry Cruz), Mikey Pender (Can Ya Makan), David Simpson (Keoki) and Dermott Lennon (Fleur IV). Irish riders are also competing in four other European venues and at shows in the United States and Canada.

At home this weekend, the main jumping action takes place at the Showgrounds in Ballinasloe. Saturday’s feature class, the SJI National 1.40m Grand Prix, has attracted an entry of 47 while 35 horses have been entered for Sunday’s TRM/Horseware 1.50m competition.

Ahead of next week’s Tattersalls international horse trials, there is a national one-day event at Crecora, Co Limerick on Sunday while four Irish event riders are competing at the international in Houghton Hall, England this weekend.

Alex Bryson and Jeffrey Lyons are contesting the international driving event in Hopetoun, Scotland with James Dwyer and Kate Kerr Horan representing the country in para-dressage in The Netherlands.