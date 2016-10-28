DCU braced for big National Cup derby against Killester

Saints head coach Joey Boylan says closing down Jermaine Turner threat a priority

Jermaine Turner (right) in action against Templeogue. He will be aiming to lead Pyrobel Killester to victory over DCU Saints. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

This weekend sees the second round of the Men’s Hula Hoops National Cup get underway with some big games up for decision.

DCU Saints head coach Joey Boylan stated that a “one-point lead is nothing” ahead of their game against Pyrobel Killester

“We will be trying to close down Jermaine [Turner]. If we do that, I think we have a great shot.”

UCC Demons meanwhile are looking forward to welcoming Templeogue to Cork, despite being nine points down after the first round.

“We could have won the [first] game,” said head coach Tim O’Halloran.

“To get so close to them has given everyone a boost, we know now that they are well beatable.”

KUBS BC will travel to Commercial.ie Éanna, Radisson Blu UL Eagles have a 27-point deficit against UCD Marian, while Griffith Swords Thunder trail by six against Irish TV Tralee Warriors.

SSE Airtricity Moycullen and Belfast Star meanwhile face off in the Super League and play the second leg of the cup on November 19th.

There’s one game up for decision in the Women’s Hula Hoops National Cup this weekend with DCU Mercy taking on Meteors.

The sides met earlier in the league with Meteors coming out on top in that encounter. But DCU head coach Mark Ingle has no doubt they are ready for the challenge ahead.

“We didn’t start off the season well against them in our first game, so we’re looking forward to having them here in the cup on Sunday. We’re ready for them. They beat us in the league, and they deserved to beat us. We’ve had a look at them since, we’ve learned a lot and now we have them at home, so hopefully we’ll put in a big performance,” he said.

“We’ve a pretty new team; there’s only three from last year’s team, but it’s a nice mix of youth and experience. We are getting there and improving with each game.”

Saturday Men’s National Cup – Pat Duffy Cup:

Commercial.ie Éanna v KUBS BC, Coláiste Éanna, 6.00; Griffith Swords Thunder v Irish TV Tralee Warriors, ALSAA, Dublin, 7.30; Radisson Blu UL Eagles v UCD Marian, UL Arena, Limerick, 7.30; DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, DCU Complex, 7.30.

Men’s Super League:

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Belfast Star, NUIG, 7.00. Sunday

Men’s National Cup – Pat Duffy Cup:

UCC Demons v Templeogue, Mardyke Arena, Cork, 3.00.

Women’s National Cup:

DCU Mercy v Meteors, DCU Complex, 3.30.

