Daniel Coyle among winners at Palm Beach Masters in Florida

Darragh Kenny best of the Irish in Thursday’s fourth round of the Challenge Cup

Margie McLoone

Irish show jumpers are competing this weekend in Bordeaux, the UAE, Offenburg in Germany,Treffen in Austria and the Belgian venue of Opglabbeek this weekend. Photograph: Inpho

Irish show jumpers are competing this weekend in Bordeaux, the UAE, Offenburg in Germany,Treffen in Austria and the Belgian venue of Opglabbeek this weekend. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle was among the winners when the Palm Beach Masters got under way at Deer Ridge Farm in Wellington, Florida on Thursday.

Fifth in Section A of the 1.45m Welcome Speed Stakes, Coyle proved unbeatable in Section B of the three-star competition when guiding Susan Grange’s Simba de la Roque to victory with a clear round in 57.13 seconds. The Derry native then ensured he picked up the bulk of the prize-money on offer in the €35,000 class when finishing second on Cita (59.80).

Earlier, 22-year-old Coyle, who is now up to 75th in the FEI world rankings, recorded a clear in 67.25 on Grafton to place fifth behind the winning combination of the USA’s Adam Prudent riding Vasco (62.99).

At the Winter Equestrian Festival, which is also taking place in Wellington, Darragh Kenny finished best of the Irish in Thursday’s fourth round of the Challenge Cup when fourth with Caliber 9. Only four combinations got through to the second round and Kenny decided not to jump against the clock. The sole double clear was recorded by the USA’s Laura Chapot with Quointreau Un Prince.

While there is a large contingent of Irish show jumping riders competing at the WEF, Ireland will not be represented in the $100,000 Land Rover Eventing Showcase which starts on Friday with dressage. There are however, many Irish-bred horses in the 39-strong field. Show jumping and cross-country both take place on Saturday.

This weekend, Irish show jumpers are also competing at five-star level in Bordeaux, France and at three-star shows in Al Ain in the UAE, Offenburg in Germany and Treffen in Austria. Ireland is also being represented at two-star level at the Belgian venue of Opglabbeek.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.