Daniel Coyle among winners at Palm Beach Masters in Florida

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle was among the winners when the Palm Beach Masters got under way at Deer Ridge Farm in Wellington, Florida on Thursday.

Fifth in Section A of the 1.45m Welcome Speed Stakes, Coyle proved unbeatable in Section B of the three-star competition when guiding Susan Grange’s Simba de la Roque to victory with a clear round in 57.13 seconds. The Derry native then ensured he picked up the bulk of the prize-money on offer in the €35,000 class when finishing second on Cita (59.80).

Earlier, 22-year-old Coyle, who is now up to 75th in the FEI world rankings, recorded a clear in 67.25 on Grafton to place fifth behind the winning combination of the USA’s Adam Prudent riding Vasco (62.99).

At the Winter Equestrian Festival, which is also taking place in Wellington, Darragh Kenny finished best of the Irish in Thursday’s fourth round of the Challenge Cup when fourth with Caliber 9. Only four combinations got through to the second round and Kenny decided not to jump against the clock. The sole double clear was recorded by the USA’s Laura Chapot with Quointreau Un Prince.

While there is a large contingent of Irish show jumping riders competing at the WEF, Ireland will not be represented in the $100,000 Land Rover Eventing Showcase which starts on Friday with dressage. There are however, many Irish-bred horses in the 39-strong field. Show jumping and cross-country both take place on Saturday.

This weekend, Irish show jumpers are also competing at five-star level in Bordeaux, France and at three-star shows in Al Ain in the UAE, Offenburg in Germany and Treffen in Austria. Ireland is also being represented at two-star level at the Belgian venue of Opglabbeek.