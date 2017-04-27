Damien Shaw continues good form in Tour De Bretagne

Former national champion Damien Shaw has continued his recent run of good form and is sitting tenth overall in the Tour de Bretagne in France after three days of racing. He is one minute 51 seconds behind the race leader Flavien Dassonville (HP BTP - Auber 93).

He was in the break on day one and while it was hauled back, he enjoyed a stint in the mountains jersey as a result.

Shaw is in his second year with the An Post Chainreaction team and is faring better internationally this time around. Earlier this month he won the opening stage of the Tour du Loir et Cher and finished a fine sixth overall; he will hope to keep building his form and land more impressive results in the weeks and months ahead.

The An Post Rás may well end up being a goal. He was fifth overall last year, while in 2015 he was second, second and third respectively on the final three stages.

Also riding well of late is Eddie Dunbar. The 20-year-old claimed a superb win earlier this month in the under-23 Tour of Flanders and had other strong showings in the Nations Cup events. On April 18th he was sixth in the GP Palio del Recioto in Italy, then last Sunday he was third in the Trofeo Città di San Vendemiano/GP Industria & Commercio. He also took the king of the mountains prize.

Dunbar is now taking a break from racing to recharge his batteries prior to two big goals, May’s Ronde de l’Isard in France and June’s Baby Giro in Italy.

Big result

“I thought my spring went pretty well,” he said. “Obviously winning Flanders was a big result that took some of the pressure off for the rest of the season. I am still going to work hard and all, but when you are riding well, the results come naturally.”

Dunbar competed in the An Post Rás last season, winning the penultimate stage and netting fourth overall, but will miss this year’s event.

Meanwhile, the race organisers have announced the tenth international team for this year’s race. British team JLT Condor will return and will target stage wins plus a possible run at the final yellow jersey.

The team is managed by former pro John Herety, who guided British riders to four Rás victories in the past.

The 2017 line-up will include past stage winners Ian Bibby, James Gullen and Robert-Jon McCarthy, as well as Ed Laverack and Tom Moses.

McCarthy grew up in Fermoy but moved to Australia and raced for several years for that country. However he has declared for Ireland and will be fired up to shine on home soil next month.