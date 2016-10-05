Craig Breen secures Citroën works drive in World Rally Championship

Craig Breen has become the first rally driver from the Republic of Ireland to secure a works seat in the World Rally Championship after the Waterford driver was unveiled as part of the Citroën Racing line-up for the next two seasons.

The 26-year-old Breen and co-driver Scott Martin will join Northern Irish driver Kris Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle from Kerry and French driver Stéphane Lefebvre and his co-driver Gabin Moreau.

“I’m so excited to tell you all that Scott and I will be driving for Citroën Racing in the WRC for the next two years,” said Breen. “This is the stuff that dreams are made of, thank you so much to everybody who has made this possible.”

Welcoming the news, Motorsport Ireland chief executive Alex Sinclair said: “It is an incredible achievement for any driver to secure a works drive. Craig has come through our youth programmes and fought hard over the years to prove himself as one of the world’s best and this is a just reward for all his effort. With Paul Nagle co-driving for Kris Meeke, the representation of Irish competitors, from both the North and South is phenomenal.”

Breen, who came to prominence this season for the Abu Dhabi Total WRT, has driven for Citroën in a DS 3 in four WRC rounds this year, achieving top 10 finishes in each. The season highlights included claiming a maiden podium with third place in Finland and finishing fifth in Corsica last weekend.

Yves Matton, Citroën Racing Team principal said: “We had several scenarios regarding the choice of our crews for the future. Kris Meeke was confirmed at the end of last year and has become the natural leader of the team.

“In choosing two young crews to complete the line-up, I don’t think we can be accused of having gone for the easy option. But this original solution is very much aligned with Citroën’s mindset. And having seen them compete this season for the Abu Dhabi Total WRT, we believe in the potential of Craig Breen and Stéphane Lefebvre.

“They have the natural talent, motivation and work ethic to win rallies. I would also say we are proud to take these young drivers up to the top level of the sport.”