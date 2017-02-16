Cork Harlequins head north again for IHL double-header

Ards to play in indoor EuroHockey Club Trophy in Lithuania this weekend

Mary Hannigan

The pick of the IHL games this weekend looks to be the meeting of fourth-placed Loreto and Hermes-Monkstown at Beaufort. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The pick of the IHL games this weekend looks to be the meeting of fourth-placed Loreto and Hermes-Monkstown at Beaufort. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

A week after knocking Pegasus out of the Irish Senior Cup, beating them in a penalty shootout to reach the final, Cork Harlequins are heading north once more for an Irish Hockey League double-header in Belfast. Pegasus will be their opponents again on Saturday before they take on Belfast Harlequins on Sunday.

Ards are the only side not in IHL action this weekend. They’ll be playing in the indoor EuroHockey Club Trophy in Lithuania, where they’ll be up against teams from the host country, England, Scotland, France, Ukraine and Sweden.

Back home, the pick of the IHL games looks to be the meeting of fourth-placed Loreto and Hermes-Monkstown at Beaufort.

Hermes lost top spot in the table last weekend when their game away to Pegasus was postponed, with new leaders UCD taking advantage by beating Railway Union.

The students will expect to hold on to first by getting the better of bottom club Ulster Elks, who they play in Jordanstown. The teams who are just above Elks, Pembroke Wanderers and Belfast Harlequins, meet on Saturday at Serpentine Avenue.

Hockey League – Saturday: Loreto v Hermes-Monkstown, Beaufort, 1.0; Pembroke Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins, Serpentine Avenue, 2.0; Ulster Elks v UCD, UUJ, 2.30; Pegasus v Cork Harlequins, Queens, 4.0. Sunday: Belfast Harlequins v Cork Harlequins, Deramore Park, 1.0.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.