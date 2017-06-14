Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather has been confirmed

It’s happening. Both fighters have confirmed that the fight is set for August 26th at MGM

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Eamon Donoghue

Conor McGregor at The Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York for Michael Conlon’s pro debut last March. Photograph: Getty Images

Former multi-division boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather has announced he will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26th.

The long-awaited fight had looked to be edging closer on Tuesday, when the Nevada Athletic Commission approved a request from Mayweather Promotions to host a fight at the MGM Grand on the August date.

The unbeaten, former five-division world champion boxing champion then confirmed the news on Wednesday night. As did McGregor, who tweeted; “THE FIGHT IS ON.”.

UFC former two-weight champion McGregor, a Dublin native, had already applied for a boxing license in Nevada.

Mayweather, now 40, retired undefeated after 49 wins. His last fight was in September 2015.

He had previously said that he would only return to the ring for a big-money bout with the 28-year-old Irishman;

“We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans demand that fight. We have to give them what they want to see to make them happy.”

McGregor meanwhile has not fought since September 2016, and last month his long time partner Dee Devlin gave birth to their son; Conor Jack McGregor Jr.

On November 26th, due to his inactivity in the division, McGregor was stripped of the featherweight championship, but he remains the official UFC lightweight champion after his defeat of Eddie Alvarez.

