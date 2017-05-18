Conor McGregor signs contract to fight Floyd Mayweather

The UFC lightweight champion released a statement confirming his side of deal is done

Ruaidhrí Croke

Conor McGregor’s potential fight with Floyd Mayweather moved a step closer on Thursday. Photo: Tom Hogan/Inpho

A potential fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather moved a step closer on Thursday morning when it was confirmed that McGregor has signed a contract to take on the undefeated 40-year-old American .

The UFC lightweight champion released a statement to The Mac Life which further backs up comments by UFC president Dana White that McGregor’s side of the deal is done and heads will now turn to Mayweather.

“It is an honor to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

The statement came after White had spoken TNT’s coverage of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

White said: “The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen but I’ve got one side done and now it’s time to work on the other.

“If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”

He also confirmed that it would be “straight up boxing”.

The current date for the proposed super fight is September 16 with the bout taking place in Las Vegas, although White seemed hesitant to stick with that timeline considering the recently announced bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on the same day.

