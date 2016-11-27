Conor McGregor relinquishes UFC featherweight belt

Conor McGregor has reportedly relinquished his featherweight title and Jose Aldo has replaced the Irishman as the category’s undisputed champion, UFC officials said on Saturday.

However, McGregor’s camp has told the well-informed Ariel Helwani (MMA Fighting reporter) they “never agreed” to losing the belt.

McGregor has yet to make a public response.

The move was triggered by a sequence of events that followed light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s withdrawal from his scheduled title defence against Anthony Johnson at UFC 206 on December 10th due to injury.

McGregor, who knocked out Eddie Alvarez this month to claim the lightweight crown and become the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two UFC belts simultaneously, had previously said he did not want to give up either title.

He won the featherweight crown by defeating Brazilian Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 last December. In order to keep a title bout on the UFC 206 card, officials asked McGregor to relinquish his featherweight title so Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis could fight for the interim UFC featherweight championship.

The winner will then face Aldo, who was unbeaten for 10 years and made seven defences of his UFC featherweight title before his loss to McGregor, in 2017 for the unified belt.

After his latest victory at UFC 205, McGregor announced that he and his partners are expecting a child and he planned to take off until the middle of 2017, at the earliest.