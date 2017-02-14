Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather reportedly agree deal to fight

Reports today suggest that the Dubliner will take on the unbeaten 39-year-old this year

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr are on the verge of agreeing a deal to fight. Photo: Getty Images

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr are on the verge of agreeing a deal to fight, according to reports in the Irish Sun.

The contract is yet to be signed but a verbal agreement has been reached between the two camps to split the purse which will supposedly shatter the previous pay-per-view record held by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor is currently in Las Vegas making an anti-bullying video aimed at schoolchildren as part of a deal struck with the Nevada Sport Commission after he was deemed to have thrown a bottle of water at Nate Diaz.

He will also use the opportunity to finalise details with his representatives in Las Vegas as the Mayweather fight inches closer.

The delay in signing the deal is due to a “third-party hold-up” but could be announced within two weeks.

The Irishman has already obtained a boxing licence in the state of California but Mayweather has traditionally preferred to fight in Nevada, with 13 of his last contests taking place there.

