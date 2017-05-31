Conor Harte to win 200th cap against Pakistan

Thursday will mark a special occasion for Conor Harte when Ireland face Pakistan in Lisburn in the first of three test matches.

The Irish defender, who plays in Belgium with Racing Club de Bruxelles and who is the twin brother of David - twice voted the best goalkeeper in world hockey - will become the fifth Irish male player to reach the 200-cap milestone.

The former Bandon Grammar player joins Ronan Gormley, Eugene Magee, John Jackson and Michael Watt in achieving the mark as Ireland step up their preparation for the World League tournament in South Africa later this year. The Johannesburg event is also a qualifier for the World Cup, which takes place in India next year.

Irish coach Craig Fulton has selected 29 players for the series and has named two teams for the first two tests. Following the second game on Saturday, Fulton will name a squad to play the third test on Sunday, June 4th at 2pm. All three matches will be played at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Comber Road, Lisburn.

Ireland (v Pakistan, Thursday June 1st, 7.30pm): David Harte (Kampong), Jamie Carr (Three Rock Rovers), Jonny Bell (Lisnagarvey), Lee Cole (Monkstown), John Jackson (Bath Buccs), Stuart Loughrey (H & W), Conor Harte ( Racing), Matthew Bell (Banbridge), Chris Cargo (H & W), Shane O Donoghue (Glenanne), Neal Glassey (Lisnagarvey), Kirk Shimmins (Pembroke Wanderers), Sean Murray (Lisnagarvey), Eugene Magee (Banbridge), Johnny McKee (Banbridge), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey), Alan Sothern ( Pembroke Wanderers), Jeremy Duncan ( UCD).