Conor Harte to win 200th cap against Pakistan

Irish defender will join select group to reach milestone on Thursday

Johnny Watterson

Ireland’s Conor Harte will win his 200th cap on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s Conor Harte will win his 200th cap on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Thursday will mark a special occasion for Conor Harte when Ireland face Pakistan in Lisburn in the first of three test matches.

The Irish defender, who plays in Belgium with Racing Club de Bruxelles and who is the twin brother of David - twice voted the best goalkeeper in world hockey - will become the fifth Irish male player to reach the 200-cap milestone.

The former Bandon Grammar player joins Ronan Gormley, Eugene Magee, John Jackson and Michael Watt in achieving the mark as Ireland step up their preparation for the World League tournament in South Africa later this year. The Johannesburg event is also a qualifier for the World Cup, which takes place in India next year.

Irish coach Craig Fulton has selected 29 players for the series and has named two teams for the first two tests. Following the second game on Saturday, Fulton will name a squad to play the third test on Sunday, June 4th at 2pm. All three matches will be played at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Comber Road, Lisburn.

Ireland (v Pakistan, Thursday June 1st, 7.30pm): David Harte (Kampong), Jamie Carr (Three Rock Rovers), Jonny Bell (Lisnagarvey), Lee Cole (Monkstown), John Jackson (Bath Buccs), Stuart Loughrey (H & W), Conor Harte ( Racing), Matthew Bell (Banbridge), Chris Cargo (H & W), Shane O Donoghue (Glenanne), Neal Glassey (Lisnagarvey), Kirk Shimmins (Pembroke Wanderers), Sean Murray (Lisnagarvey), Eugene Magee (Banbridge), Johnny McKee (Banbridge), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey), Alan Sothern ( Pembroke Wanderers), Jeremy Duncan ( UCD).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.