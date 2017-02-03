Conor Dunne finishes second on stage two of Jayco Herald Sun Tour

First podium finish for the new Irish pro squad Aqua Blue Sport

Shane Stokes

Conor Dunne (left) on the podium after stage two of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia. Photograph: Con Chronis.

Conor Dunne clocked up the first podium finish for the new Irish pro squad Aqua Blue Sport on Friday, finishing an excellent second on stage two of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

Dunne was part of an early 10-man breakaway move and remained in contention for the stage win as they raced into the final 10 kilometres. However, he was delayed by a mechanical fault inside the final 15 kilometres and just when he got back to the group, Team Sky’s Luke Rowe attacked. Dunne set off in pursuit but finished up 33 seconds behind.

“We had a seven-kilometre climb about 12 kilometres from the finish. The break all split up there,” said Dunne. “There was about five of us at the front. Just going over the top Luke Rowe attacked and he was just super strong. I couldn’t get back on terms with him, I hit the remains of the break to solo away for second.”

Meanwhile Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team) remains a fine fifth overall in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain. Dan Martin is 10th and Philip Deignan is 13th.

