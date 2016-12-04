Conor Clarke and Embarr team win Melges 24 World Championship trophy in Miami

Royal Irish Yacht Club sailor’s team dominates 12-race series

David Branigan

Embarr began Saturday’s race with a massive 30-point lead in the 74-boat fleet in Miami. Photograph: Getty Images

Embarr began Saturday’s race with a massive 30-point lead in the 74-boat fleet in Miami. Photograph: Getty Images

 

In a series that left the main challengers looking on in awe, Conor Clarke from the Royal Irish Yacht Club and his team on Embarr lifted the Melges 24 World Championship trophy in Miami on Saturday.

The 12-race series was dominated by the Clarke’s team from early in the regatta thanks to a clear advantage in boatspeed.

However, before the series started, Clarke had been aiming to be in the hunt for the overall title by the final day but result proved unexpectedly emphatic as Embarr began Saturday’s race with a massive 30-point lead in the 74-boat fleet.

Their worst result of the series was 15th place on the penultimate day, a hint that perhaps the championship could go all the way to the final race.

But a second place on Saturday morning sealed victory and they could afford to sail home early and miss race 12 entirely: their overall winning margin even increased by one point as the runner-up, Italy’s Gian Luca Perego had a 15th in the final race.

“Never in my wildest, most private dreams did I ever think that we could win by such a big margin - the competition is red hot,” admitted Clarke yesterday.

The Embarr crew delivered mostly top three results across the series including three race wins. After a shaky start, American favourite Brian Porter on Full Throttle delivered a sixth and two race wins on day two leading Clarke to expect a resurgent challenge.

However, the American’s form proved inconsistent and he placed third overall in the end.

While the Melges 24 fleet includes an amateur-only Corinthian division, Clarke’s win on Embarr is the overall world title and his crew included Aoife “Bearla” English and professional sailors Maurice “Prof” O’Connell in addition to American Olympic 470 sailors David Hughes and Stuart McNay.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.