Chris Froome wins 11th stage of Vuelta a Espana

Team Sky rider takes stage from Colunga to Pena Cabarga ahead of Nairo Quintana

Chris Froome celebrates winning the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: Epae

Chris Froome celebrates winning the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: Epae

 

Chris Froome won Wednesday’s 11th stage as the Vuelta a Espana resumed following Tuesday’s rest day.

The 31-year-old Team Sky rider won the 168.6-kilometres stage from Colunga to Pena Cabarga, which concluded atop a steep 6km climb.

Five years after winning on the same ascent in the 2011 Vuelta, three-time Tour de France champion Froome accelerated clear to win ahead of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who retained the overall lead.

Colombia’s Quintana now has a 54-second advantage over Froome, who has climbed up to second place.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had been second overall, but dropped to third, and is now 1min 05secs behind.

Colombia’s Esteban Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) is fourth, 2:34 behind.

Briton Simon Yates (Orica-Bike Exchange) was sixth on the stage and is seventh overall, 3:25 behind Quintana.

Thursday’s 12th stage is the 193.2km undulating route from Los Corrales de Buelna to Bilbao.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.