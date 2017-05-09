Chris Froome 'rammed on purpose' in hit-and-run incident

Chris Froome has said he was deliberately knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.

The three-time Tour de France winner posted a picture of his broken bike on Twitter but said he was not hurt in the incident.

The Team Sky rider wrote: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!”

The picture was geotagged from Beausoleil in France, close to Froome’s home in Monaco.

Team Sky said the 31-year-old had returned home to get a spare bike and had continued his training after the incident, which will be reported to the police.

Froome is preparing for this year’s Tour, where he will be seeking a fourth title and third in a row.

Last month, former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi of the Astana team was killed when he was knocked off his bike by a van while training in Italy.