Chris Froome 'rammed on purpose' in hit-and-run incident

Three-time Tour de France winner unhurt after car hits him while training in south of France

Updated: about an hour ago

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says that he was knocked off his bike by a car driver during a training ride in southern France. Photograph: PA

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says that he was knocked off his bike by a car driver during a training ride in southern France. Photograph: PA

 

Chris Froome has said he was deliberately knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.

The three-time Tour de France winner posted a picture of his broken bike on Twitter but said he was not hurt in the incident.

The Team Sky rider wrote: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!”

The picture was geotagged from Beausoleil in France, close to Froome’s home in Monaco.

Team Sky said the 31-year-old had returned home to get a spare bike and had continued his training after the incident, which will be reported to the police.

Froome is preparing for this year’s Tour, where he will be seeking a fourth title and third in a row.

Last month, former Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi of the Astana team was killed when he was knocked off his bike by a van while training in Italy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.