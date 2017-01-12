China weightlifting trio stripped of Beijing golds

Re-tested samples prove positive for prohibited substances

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Gold medallist Cao Lei of China has been disqualified from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Gold medallist Cao Lei of China has been disqualified from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had disqualified weightlifting gold medallists Cao Lei (75kg), Chen Xiexia (48kg) and Liu Chunhong (69kg) from the Beijing Games after they tested positive for prohibited substances.

The IOC also disqualified five more athletes from both the Beijing and London 2012 Olympics, including Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus, third in the women’s shot put competition in Beijing, whose sample was positive for anabolic steroids.

The International Weightlifting Federation said last year that countries with three or more failed drugs tests in the re-tests of Beijing and London would be banned for a year from all international competitions.

The IOC is keeping samples from past Games for up to a decade to conduct re-tests with newer methods and to try and root out any cheats.

Re-tests of doping samples from the Beijing and London Games have so far caught 101 doping offenders, with Russia having the most cases.

The sport with the most cases is weightlifting, with 38 positive re-tests, followed by athletics with 31.

The other three sports affected by the re-tests – cycling, swimming and wrestling – had single digit positives. Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.