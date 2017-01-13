Castleknock’s James McGee a win away from Australian Open

The unseeded Dubliner put the No 30 seed Vincent Millot to the sword in Melbourne

Ireland’s James McGee is just one match away from the Australian Open. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ireland’s James McGee is just one match away from the Australian Open. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Ireland’s James McGee has stormed to a final round place in the singles qualifying draw of the Australian Open.

Defying the odds, the unseeded 195-ranked Dubliner put the No 30 seed, France’s 145-ranked Vincent Millot to the sword on a 6-2 6-4 margin after an hour and 53 minutes in the second round contest at Melbourne Park.

After wrapping up the opening set, thanks to two break points from seven opportunities while facing no break points, the Castleknock man rallied back from a 1-3 deficit in the second set to clinch a final round place in the preliminary stages of the first Grand Slam of the year for the second year on the trot.

McGee, who had won one and lost one of his two previous matches against his 30-year-old opponent, then looked to be in the driving seat when he broke for a 4-3 lead, only for left-hander Millot to break back immediately to love.

But in the next game the 29-year-old ace broke to 15 for a 5-4 lead, and in the next game after Millot saved one match point, McGee sealed victory when he forced a netted backhand error off his opponent.

In today’s final round, McGee, who lost to Germany’s Daniel Brands 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 at the corresponding stage of last year’s tournament, faces 20-year-old Australian Blake Mott, ranked at a lowly 286, who yesterday pulled off a shock 6-2 6-4 win over the No 12 seed, Germany’s 118-ranked Tobias Kamke.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN (Melbourne Park, Melbourne) – Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw second round: James McGee (Irl) bt (30) Vincent Millot (Fra) 6-2 6-4.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.