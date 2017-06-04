Caroline Wozniacki closer to erasing unwanted asterisk

Elusive Grand Slam title could be on the cards at French Open

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova during their fourth-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki returns the ball to Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova during their fourth-round match at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

 

Caroline Wozniacki moved a step closer to erasing an unwanted footnote from the list of her tennis achievements with victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

Wozniacki is that rare beast: a twice year-end world number one-ranked tennis player who has never won a Grand Slam.

There have been others but none who reigned so long at world number one – 67 weeks – without success on the Grand Slam stage.

On Sunday the Dane beat Kuznetsova, a player with two Grand Slam titles in the bag but who has never scaled the women’s rankings to the very top.

The 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory eased Wozniacki into the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, matching her best performance here in 2010.

“Obviously it’s just kind of clicking this week,” Wozniacki smiled as she spoke to reporters. “Hopefully I can keep going this way. Now I just try and stay focused and keep my head down.”

Wozniacki streaked into the lead on a sun-baked Philippe Chatrier court, running away with the first set as 2009 champion Kuznetsova struggled with her range.

Eighth seed Kuznetsova soon struck back to level matters, using her weight of shot to overpower the Dane.

Kuznetsova was always likely to hit the big winners but they were too few, and errors more plentiful, as Wozniacki grabbed two early breaks in the decider.

The 11th seed, her luminous green racquet a rapier to Kuznetsova’s broadsword, eased into a 3-0 lead but after a few meaty swings Kuznetsova broke back.

It was only a temporary reprieve for the Russian, though, and Wozniacki reasserted her control, pummelling a two-fisted backhand down the line to win the match, before firing a ball into the upper tier of the stands.

“Yeah, it was definitely a good win,” she said. “Svetlana obviously plays really well on this surface. I knew it was going to be a tough match going in.

“I started off really, really well. My game plan was working and kind of kept her on her toes with putting in some dropshots and mixing up the pace.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I knew that she was going to try to fight her way back. She did in the second set, but I managed to close it off in three, which I’m happy about.”

Wozniacki next faces either 2010 runner-up Sam Stosur or Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semi-finals.

“Definitely two tough opponents, two very different opponents. Sam loves the clay. She’s had great results here in the past.

“Either one is going to be tough. Ostapenko goes for her shots and plays flat. When she’s on fire, she’s tough.”

Tough or not, the dazzlingly white smile is back on Wozniacki’s face, and without the pregnant Serena Williams and the missing Maria Sharapova in the draw, she might just be ready to erase that asterisk next to her name.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.