Carl Frampton to fight Andres Gutierrez on July 29th

Belfast fighter will face Mexican at Odyssey Arena in first bout since Santa Cruz loss
Carl Frampton will fight Mexico’s Andres Gutierrez on his Belfast return. Photograph: William Cherry/Inpho

Carl Frampton is to fight Mexico’s Andres Gutierrez when he returns from his first professional defeat at Belfast’s Odyssey Arena on July 29th.

The 30-year-old lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch in January, and despite a desire to fight the Mexican for a third time or challenge Wales’ Lee Selby, instead meets the little-known Gutierrez.

Next month’s match-up represents Frampton’s first in his hometown since he defeated Chris Avalos at the same arena in February 2015, and is expected to lead to a further fight later this year against another of the featherweight division’s biggest names.

Gutierrez, 23, has lost only one of his 37 fights, drawing another, but is yet to compete at world level. He has also only twice fought outside of Mexico, on each occasion doing so in the US.

