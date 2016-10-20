Carl Frampton to defend WBA title against Leo Santa Cruz

Featherweight world champion takes up rematch with Mexican after New York win
Carl Frampton celebrates after his majority win over Leo Santa Cruz in New York. Photograph: Getty

Carl Frampton has announced he will defend his WBA world featherweight title in a rematch against former champion Leo Santa Cruz.

The Belfast-born boxer defeated the 28-year-old Mexican to become the first Northern Irishman to win world titles at two different weights following a majority decision in Brooklyn.

He confirmed the news, tweeting on Thursday: “Done deal! The rematch vs leosantacruz2 is on!!! More news to come soon #AndStill.”

Frampton first became a world champion in September 2014 when beat Spain’s Kiko Martinez on a points decision in their IBF super bantamweight clash.

He went on to successfully defend that title on two more occasions before adding the WBA super bantamweight belt to his collection with victory over long-time rival Scott Quigg in a unification fight in February this year.

The 29-year-old then stepped up in weight to take on Santa Cruz at the Barclays Center, where he won on a majority decision.

The details of the rematch, including the date and venue, have yet to be released.

