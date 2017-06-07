Carl Frampton confirms return to the ring in July

Lee Selby or a third fight with Leo Santa Cruz are possibly on the cards for Belfast boxer

Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return from his first professional defeat on July 29th in Belfast. Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return from his first professional defeat on July 29th in Belfast. Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

 

Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return from his first professional defeat on July 29th in Belfast.

The 30-year-old in January lost his WBA super-featherweight title to Leo Santa Crux in Las Vegas in his fourth successive fight on the road.

He had long planned to face IBF champion Lee Selby in a unification match-up, and also spoke of his desire for a third fight with Santa Cruz.

Selby, however, must first face his mandatory challenger Johnny Barros, and Santa Cruz is expected to fight Abner Mares, increasing the likelihood of Frampton agreeing a building fight.

“July 29th — keep it free,” Frampton wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to box at home.

“Press conference will be in the next week and tickets will go on sale straight after. Homecoming.”

Frampton last fought in Belfast when he stopped Chris Avalos in February 2015.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.