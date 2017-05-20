Canoeing: Jenny Egan qualifies for World Cup final

Jenny Egan is set to compete in two finals at the first canoe sprint World Cup in Portugal.

The 30-year-old Ireland paddler qualified for the final of the K1 200 metres by taking third in her semi-final.

On Friday she had missed out on a place in the final of the K1 500 by just one tenth of a second. However, she will have two finals on Sunday, as she will also compete in the K1 5,000.

Egan came very close to taking a place at the past two Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro and London. The World Cup in Montemor-O-Velho is the first in a series.