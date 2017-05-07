Canelo Alvarez confirms date for Golovkin showdown

Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will take on middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on September 16th.

Alvarez announced the bout immediately after his comfortable points victory over compatriot Julio Chavez Jr. on Saturday evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez extended his record to 49-1-1 in a dominant display where he targeted the body of Chavez Jr. and all three judges voted in favour of the 26-year-old, with 120-108 on the scorecards, while Golovkin watched at ringside.

The Mexican will take on an undefeated Golovkin, who has a perfect record from his 37 bouts, with 33 victories coming by the way of knockout, in the highly-anticipated fight.

The venue has not been announced, but Alvarez confirmed that the Ukrainian’s WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles will be on the line for the September clash.