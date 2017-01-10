Call for ban on Russia participating in all international sport

Association of National Anti-Doping Organisations holds special summit in Dublin

More than 100 Russian athletes were barred from competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photograph: Frederic T Stevens/Getty Images

The association of National Anti-Doping Organisations (Nados) has called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport until the country can demonstrate that it has installed and embraced a credible anti-doping system.

Leaders from 19 Nados held a special summit in Dublin to discuss the fallout from the second part of Richard McLaren’s report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) which last month exposed the huge scale of state-sponsored, systematic doping and cover-ups in Russia.

Following the meeting, the organisation issued a statement listing a series of desired reforms, and although Russia was not the only nation to spark concerns, the scale of the problem there ensured it dominated the summit’s conclusions.

These included the exclusion of Russian sports organisations from all international competition, with a uniform process for athletes to compete as neutrals, until there is substantive progress in reform efforts; the removal of all major international competitions from the country; and a moratorium on the awarding of new competitions to Russia.

More than 100 Russian athletes were barred from competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics after the International Olympic Committee set criteria for Russian athletes to meet, including a clean doping past and sufficient testing at international events.

