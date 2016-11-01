British gymnast Louis Smith suspended for video mocking Islam

Louis Smith has been suspended for two months by British Gymnastics after appearing to mock Islam in a video which appeared online last month.

The Olympic silver medallist was found guilty of a breach of the organisation’s Standards of Conduct by an independent panel while his friend.

Smith, who won a silver medal for Great Britain on the pommel horse in Rio, was filmed with Carson shouting “Allahu Akbar” and mimicking a praying pose. Carson has been given a reprimand by British Gymnastics which will stay on his record for two years.

Smith has since apologised for the footage which took place at a friend’s wedding. “I am deeply sorry,” he Tweeted. “I am not defending myself, what I did was wrong. I want to say sorry for the deep offense I have caused and to my family who have also been affected by my thoughtless actions

In a statement British Gymnastics said: “Louis Smith admitted his behaviour was a breach of the Standards of Conduct.

“The Panel upheld the allegation and taking into account a previous breach of the Standards of Conduct heard in June this year (where it also was made clear to Louis the consequences of any further breach), the Panel determined a cumulative penalty was appropriate and ordered a two-month period of suspension.

During Luke Carson’s hearing, he admitted his behaviour was a breach of the rules as alleged. The Panel upheld the allegation and having taken into account that there have been no previous incidents, issued a reprimand that will remain on Luke’s record for 2 years.“