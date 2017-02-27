Boxing coach Eddie Bolger takes top job in Germany

IABA coach to move to Heidelberg after nine years with high-performance programme

Eddie Bolger (right) pictured with Ireland head coach Zaur Antia (centre) and John Conlan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Irish high-performance boxing coach Eddie Bolger has resigned his position with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) to take up the role as head coach to Germany’s national team.

Bolger was one of the three Ireland coaches to work ringside at the Olympic Games in Brazil last summer along with head coach Zaur Antia and John Conlan.

Bolger has worked for the last two years as a high-performance coach and has been involved with the programme since 2008, working originally on a voluntary basis.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work as head coach of a strong boxing nation such as Germany at their new centre of excellence in Heidelberg,” said Bolger in a statement released by the IABA on Monday night.

“It was an offer that I could not refuse at this point in my career. The IABA have been very supportive to me and I remain on very good terms with all involved Irish boxing.”

IABA chief executive Fergal Carruth said: “I want to thank Eddie for all the dedication and commitment he has shown to Irish high-performance boxing over the last nine years.

“We will miss him professionally but also as a person and want to wish him all the best in his new role and hope that he is not lost forever to Irish boxing.”

