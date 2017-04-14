Bertram Allen’s team leads American leg of Global Champions League

Ireland’s Bertram Allen and Italy’s Alberto Zorzi, representing Valkenswaard United, lead the American leg of the Global Champions League following the first round in Miami on Thursday.

Jumping in the iconic seaside arena, the pair were clear inside the time with Hector van d’Abdijhoeve and Cornetto K respectively to end on a zero score with Doha Fursan Qatar in second place on two faults ahead of the London Knights on four and the Cannes Stars on five. Four of the remaining 14 teams are on eight faults apiece.

The scores were compiled from the results of the first round of Thursday’s 1.55m jump-off class where Allen and Zorzi were among seven riders who went through to the timed round. They recorded a second clear with Hector van d’Abdijhoeve (42.13) and Cornetto K (42.26) but had to settle for second and third places behind Switzerland’s Jane Richard Philips riding Dieudonne de Guldenboom (40.86).

This weekend Ireland’s senior show jumping riders are also in action throughout Europe, and at the first international of the year in Millstreet, Co Cork, while the country is being represented by a large contingent of pony riders in Fontainebleau, France.

Jonty Evans, who represented Ireland at the Olympic Game in Rio de Janeiro last summer, is one of four Irish riders competing at the international event in Burnham Market, England. At home there are two national one-day events this weekend at Tyrella, Co Down on Saturday and Clyda, Co Cork on Sunday.