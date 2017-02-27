Bertram Allen rounds off a good week in style

Ireland’s Bertram Allen concluded a successful week at the four-star show in Vejer de la Frontera in south west Spain when winning Sunday’s 1.55m Grand Prix on Ballywalter Farms’ Dino W.

From a starting line-up of 49 combinations, Wexford-born Allen and the nine-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion were one of eight to progress to the second round. Three pairings recorded double clears, Allen and the grey Dino W coming home in 43.46 to take first place ahead of Emma Augier de Moussac of the Czech Republic on Diva (44.43) and France’s Alix Ragot riding Thais de Pegase (44.55).

With four faults apiece, Mayo’s Alex Duffy slotted into fifth with the Irish Sport Horse gelding WCE Cruco (43.80) while Tipperary Olympian Greg Broderick claimed the sixth-place prize-money on Charmeur (48.23).

Allen and Dino W won the 1.50m jump-off class at the Spanish venue on Friday, the rider completing a double which was initiated earlier that day in the 1.45m two-phase competition on High Valley. On board that Belgium Warmblood 10-year-old, Allen finished second (36.74) in Saturday’s Small Tour Grand Prix behind Italy’s Luca Moneta on Neptune Becourt (36.68).

Cork native Billy Twomey, who was fifth in the Small Tour Grand Prix with Eindhoven GH (39.88), partnered Kimba Flamenco into third place (69.20) in Sunday’s 1.45m speed class behind Britain’s Harriet Nuttall riding Galway Bay Jed (68.05). Splitting the pair was another British rider, Jake Saywell, with Havina van de Roshoeve (69.05).

On the opposite side of southern Spain in Mijas, Sligo’s Richard Howley’s won Sunday’s 1.40m two-phase class with Neal Robinon’s Calmond.

In Wellington, Florida, two Irish riders finished in the top six in Saturday’s $380,000 Grand Prix which was won by the USA’s McLain Ward on HH Azur whose second round clear was completed in 39.70 seconds. Canada’s Eric Lamaze filled the runner-up slot on Fine Lady 5 (40.07) with Sergio Alvarez Moya of Spain finishing third on Arrayan (40.10).

ADVERTISEMENT

Co Meath’s Cian O’Connor, who was last into the arena for the 12-horse jump-off, also recorded a double clear to place fourth on the stallion Good Luck (40.21) with Tipperary’s Kevin Babington finishing sixth on Shorapur (41.37).

At home, Loughrea’s Sven Hadley, who won the first two legs of the Connolly’s Red Mills/Showjumpers Club spring tour on Sumas Taloubet, had to settle for third place in round three at the Ravensdale Lodge Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

Following a 10-horse jump-off at the Co Louth venue, the prize-giving line-up was headed by Liam O’Meara whose second round clear on Helen Sheridan’s nine-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding Curraghgraigue Jack Take Fligh was completed in 30.89 seconds. Shannon McKenzie took second with Bens Lady (31.77) while Hadley’s jump-off round was recorded in 33.67.