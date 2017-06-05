Bertram Allen comes out on top in Switzerland

Irish riders filled the top two places in Sunday’s €200,000 Longines Grand Prix at the five-star show in St Gallen, Switzerland.

From a line-up of 50 starters, 13 combinations progressed to the jump-off round where last-to-go, Co Wexford’s Bertram Allen (21), recorded the fastest of nine double clears with Noel Delahunty Connaught Bloodstock’s Belgian Warmblood stallion Hector van d’Abdijhoeve (44.75).

Allen earned €50,000 for his afternoon’s efforts while Sligo-born Richard Howley (24), who was drawn fourth in the jump-off, picked up €40,000 when finishing second with Chinook (45.64). Swiss rider Paul Estermann partnered Lord Pepsi (46.15) into third place.

“Hector jumped brilliant all weekend and today was probably as good as he has ever jumped,” said Allen. “His first rounds are often quite quick, he likes to go like that, and it worked to my advantage getting drawn last to go against the clock.”

“It was unreal - a brilliant result,” said Howley. “I watched Roman Duguet go first on the screen and I wanted to put down a good marker as fourth to go. The plan was always to go fast and try and win. I knew there were some very fast riders coming after me but I know my horse is fast too.

“It has been an unbelievable few weeks. It is very difficult for me to get an opportunity to compete at these five-star shows unless I am part of the Irish team. I’m delighted, to finish second in only my second ever five-star Grand Prix - hopefully I can get more chances in the coming weeks.”

Across the Atlantic, there was a frustrating result for the Irish competitors in Sunday’s 1.60m Grand Prix where seven of the 31 starters made it through to the jump-off.

The winner, with the fastest double clear in 38.70, was the USA’s Margie Goldstein-Engle on Royce. She finished ahead of Co Down native Conor Swail on Flower (39.11), Co Derry’s Daniel Coyle with Cita (39.47) and Co Galway-born Andrew Bourns on CHS Inception (41.49).

Disappointingly, Ireland’s senior event riders failed to win a class at the Tattersalls international horse trials which concluded at the Co Meath venue on Sunday with two and three-star action.

Vittoria Panizzon recorded an all-the-way success in the featured The Irish Field CCI3* class. Riding the 14-year-old thoroughbred gelding Chequers Play The Game, the England-based Italian picked up a single time fault in the final show jumping phase.

However, on 35.50 penalties, she still finished comfortably clear of Britain’s Piggy French who moved up from fourth after dressage to fill the runner-up spot with the Irish Sport Horse gelding Quarrycrest Echo (39.30), a 10-year-old chestnut by Clover Echo which was bred in Co Donegal by John Dooley out of the Cavalier Royale mare Royal China.

On One Night Love (42 penalties), Panizzon finished second in the Eventing Ireland CCI2* behind regular Tattersalls visitor Tim Price of New Zealand who topped the leaderboard on 38.30 with Kincooley Cruising, an eight-year-old mare by Creevagh Ferro which was bred in Co Leitrim by John McGuinness out of Majestic Cruise (by Cruising).

British riders filled the top 10 places in the Connolly’s Red Mills CCI2* class for riders under 25, the winner being 20-year-old Sam Ecroyd on the ISH gelding Tullaher Sunrise, a nine-year-old by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan. The bay was bred in Co Clare by Charles Killeen out of the Flagmount King mare Ashlea Promise.

In the short format George Mernagh Memorial CIC3*, the honours went to Luc Chateau with Propriano de l’Ebat (37.20), the combination leading France to victory in the three-team Nations’ Cup competition.

Best of the second-placed British squad was Oliver Townend who also finished second individually with the Irish Sport Horse gelding MHS King Joules (39.70), a 12-year-old by Ghareeb, while Co Carlow’s Sam Watson was the best-placed Irish rider in fourth with the 13-year-old Puissance gelding Ardagh Highlight.