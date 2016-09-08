Belarus delegate banned after carrying Russian flag at Paralympics

International Paralympic Committee strip official of accreditation after opening ceremony gesture

Updated: 54 minutes ago

The Belarus team with a member waving a Russian flag during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The Belarus team with a member waving a Russian flag during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

 

A member of the Belarus delegation who carried a Russian flag at the Paralympic opening ceremony to support his country’s near-neighbour that is banned from the competition was stripped of his accreditation, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday.

The man, identified by Russian media as Andrei Fomochkin, director of the Republican Centre of Olympic training for Athletics in Belarus, was hailed as a hero by both Russian and Belarusian officials.

But his action fell foul of the IPC’s ban on political gestures.

“The IPC will be speaking to NPC Belarus this morning to remind them that political protests are forbidden at the Paralympic Games,” the IPC said in a statement, adding that the individual had been identified and his accreditation cancelled. The statement did not name the person.

In Russia, where the ban for state-sponsored sports doping has been fiercely contested, there was high praise for Fomochkin.

“A hero has appeared today amongst us,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Interfax news agency.

“(He) showed solidarity with people who were disgracefully treated in an inhumane way in not being allowed to compete at the Paralympics,” Zakharova added.

Russia’s Paralympic Committee head Vladimir Lukin enthused:

“During this difficult period, he remembered us . . . It’s great that the Belarusians thought about the closest country to them, about Russia. We won’t forget this.”

In Belarus, the Foreign Ministry also commended Fomochkin.

“This was the right thing. Our sportsman acted in a serious, manly and friendly way,” the Ministry’s press secretary Dmitri Mironchik told RIA Novosti.“If we need to answer for these gestures, then we will answer,” he added.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.