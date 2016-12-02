Basketball: Portlaoise Panthers hoping to spring an upset

Portlaoise Panthers coach Peter O’Sullivan is hoping the “magic of the cup” will help them to cause an upset against Courtyard Liffey Celtics this weekend.

It is getting down to the business end of the cup season and Portlaoise are looking forward to the big assignment.

“The mood in the camp is excellent following a massive win against DCU last weekend,” said O’Sullivan.

“We feel like we can match Liffey Celtics on our day, and the magic of the cup always lends itself to an upset every now and then.”

Meanwhile, reigning cup holders Ambassador UCC Glanmire are also looking forward to this weekend as they kick-start their campaign to secure four Hula Hoops National Cup titles in-a-row (and their seventh overall).

The Glanmire club completed a second three-in-a-row last year and are hoping to start the journey to the National Basketball Arena once more this coming weekend.

“At this time of the year, the cup is everything for us,” said head coach, Mark Scannell.

“We’ve won it more than anyone, and it is a huge part of our season. We had the weekend off last weekend and had some extra time to focus on Wildcats who we have great respect for.

“They are playing well, and while we have an experienced team who love playing in big games, they’ll be ready to give it their all on the night.”

Meanwhile, it’s set to be a thriller in the IWA in Clontarf on Saturday evening as Pyrobel Killester welcome DCU Mercy, both of whom are no strangers to cup basketball while NUIG Mystics travel to Cork to take on Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

It’s still Superleague action for the men’s teams with UCD Marian and Commercial.ie Éanna both facing a taxing weekend.

The two clubs faced off in UCD on Thursday night and UCD welcome Radisson Blu UL Eagles on Saturday while Éanna travel up to Belfast Star.

SSE Airtricity Moycullen are hoping that they will be the ones to halt Templeogue’s winning streak when the table-toppers travel west this weekend.

“It’s obviously a tough game for us, but we played them in pre-season and ran them very close,” said Moycullen head coach, John Cunningham.

“Even though we were beaten last weekend, we got a lot of things right and, if we can tighten up our defence, we hope to give them a good run.

“The mood in the camp is good, and we are focusing on the cup semi-finals in January so last week’s game – and this one too – has given us a great opportunity to get a test run against a potential semi-final opponent.”

Griffith Swords Thunder meanwhile will welcome Irish TV Tralee Warriors to ALSAA, and admission to the game will be free if you bring a toy along to donate to St Vincent de Paul.

“Tralee have proven to be one of the top teams in the country this year, and we won’t be taking anything for granted,” said head coach, Dave Baker.

“We’re coming into form so hopefully it’s at the right time and we will have enough come Sunday. We just got across the line against them in the cup, but I’m sure they will travel with a full squad and look to avenge their cup defeat.”

Elsewhere, UCC Demons will be hoping they can do enough to pip Pyrobel Killester, while KUBS continue to chase their first win and will play DCU Saints.