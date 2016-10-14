Banbridge and Lisnagarvey set for EHL date in Eindhoven

Eindhoven is gearing up for an Ulster-invasion next April as Lisnagarvey and Banbridge will travel to the south-Netherlands’ club Oranje-Rood for the KO16 phase of the Euro Hockey League (EHL) from April 14th to 17th.

The announcement of the venue came yesterday morning with the draw for the next round set to be made on November 18th and the schedule following soon after.

It follows Banbridge’s superb hosting of EHL Round 1, which drew over 5,000 fans to Havelock Park while 2.8 million viewers from over 100 countries and 55 media outlets took in the competition. It was the first time an Irish hockey club had hosted the competition, billed at the world’s best club hockey competition.

The Co Down club will look to carry that momentum into a huge game with Monkstown in the men’s EYHL tomorrow.