Backflips, handstands and colourful runners – say hello to freestyle football

If you didn’t know what you were attending you would be hard-pressed to work it out until the action begins. On entering London’s Roundhouse theatre you are greeted by loud music, some interesting fashion senses, a lot of snapback hats and even more Puma runners.

There are a few thousand people milling about, drinks being served, a row of judges looking down on a circular stage and a general buzz of excitement. Oh, and Gary Neville is the special guest judge.

And yet, amidst all of that, there is only one thing that matters. As the backs of t-shirts all around the theatre remind you - all you need is a ball.

The Red Bull Streetstyle World Finals are a long way from football as you know it and yet it is the football that is the essential piece of equipment. And you have never before seen things like this done with a football.

The format is simple – two ‘ballers’ take to the stage at the same time for three minute ‘battles’. Both alternate performing 30 second routines – three each in each battle - in the hope of impressing a majority of the five judges.

Somersaults and handstands are all normal parts of the action with the football never touching the ground. The first time you witness someone standing upright on their shoulders while juggling a ball with the soles of their feet, it’s hard not to feel somewhat inadequate as you lounge back in your seat, beverage in hand. In an odd way it’s even more impressive if they do it while wearing a pair of jeans, as some competitors do, or – in one case – a pair of beige chinos.

Styles vary from some of the more artistic, almost dancelike performances – such as losing finalist Kosuke Takahashi of Japan – to the more clean-cut and disciplined routines of eventual winner Carlos ‘Charly’ Alberto Iacono who came all the way from Argentina to claim his first title after a string of second place finishes in previous years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mélody Donchet, of France, successfully defended the women’s title.

While freestyle is still a fledgling sport, this is serious. Belfast’s Jamie Knight is ranked number two in the UK and also freestyles for a living.

How is that possible, you might wonder?

“The business of freestyle football is all about events,” Knight says.

“I specialise in the raw aspect of it such as half-time performances. So I’ve done Man City half-time and Wembley half-time which is front of at least 50,000 people. I used to do street performing – mainly on Grafton Street – which is where I learned the trade before going professional.

“I also do TV stuff – I did an advert for Euro 2016 on the Carrig-a-Rede Rope Bridge which was petrifying. We had three balls for the shoot and I lost all three into the sea in 10 minutes, the bridge was just swaying and it’s a long way down!

“I’ve also done a shoot for Red Bull China in front of the Great Wall of China and last week I was performing with Jack Wilshere in front of the Bournemouth team.

“They hate being upstaged by freestylers so I had to go easy on him.”

For a 25-year-old, travelling the world and performing in front of thousands of people doesn’t get much better.

But it doesn’t come easy. Hours of training every day, combined with a strict gym routine and diet make this a very physical sport. Competitors are drenched in sweat when they step down from the circular stage after each battle.

And despite that level of work, Knight was unlucky to go out in the last 16 stage, while Irish baller Daniel Dennehy was eliminated at the next stage.

At the final Gary Neville called it “one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen people do with a football.”

In a strange way it’s a nod towards just how impressive this sport is when, after watching for two days, you show no reaction to someone catching a ball between their hamstring and calf while holding themselves upside down.

This sport is as visual as they come - it has to be seen to be believed - and, in the booming age of social media, we’re sure to see a lot more of it.