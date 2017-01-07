Australia complete 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed stranded on 72 as tourists bowled out for 244 on final day at SCG

Matthew Wade runs out Mohammad Amir on the final day in Sydney as Australia secured a 3-0 series whitewash. Photograph: Reuters/David Gray

Australia completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan with a masterful 220-run victory in the third Test at Sydney.

The tourists needed to bat out day five to save the match but they lasted just 64 overs before eventually being bowled out for 244.

Josh Hazelwood and Steven O’Keefe took three wickets apiece while Sarfraz Ahmed was left stranded on 72 not out for Pakistan, who lose a 12th successive Test in Australia.

Resuming on 55 for one, chasing 465, victory was never on the cards following the early dismissal of Babar Azam while Younis Khan missed out on a major milestone when he was dismissed for 13.

He was caught trying to hit Nathan Lyon out of the park, leaving the 39-year-old stranded on 9,977 Test runs and with doubts hanging over his future, the chance to get those extra 13 runs may not come again.

Nightwatchman Yasir Shah, skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz all stuck around and made Australia work but when Misbah for 38 went off O’Keefe the writing was on the wall with his side on 188 for seven.

Sarfraz decided to have some fun, taking 20 off a Lyon over, but Australia needed just two deliveries of the second new ball to get the job done, with Imran Khan the last man out.

The victory ends the summer on a high for Australia, who were in crisis when they were beaten by South Africa in Hobart before Christmas.

