Australia collapse to latest embarrassing defeat in Hobart

Kyle Abbott took six for 77 as South Africa inflicted a fifth straight Test defeat on Australia and claimed an overseas series win with an innings and 80-run victory over the hosts in Hobart.

Australia had collapsed to 85 all out on day one and there was a similar lack of resistance on the fourth morning as their last eight wickets fell for 32.

After losing 3-0 in Sri Lanka, Steve Smith’s side have now lost five Tests in a row for the first time since 2013, when they followed a 4-0 drubbing in India with back-to-back defeats at the start of that summer’s Ashes series.

Starting the day on 121 for two — still 120 behind after Quinton de Kock’s century helped the Proteas to a 241-run first-innings lead — Smith appeared determined to prevent any further embarrassment as he took 40 minutes to score his first runs of the day.

The batting was less vigilant at the other end, however, as Usman Khawaja edged Abbott behind attempting to play back and was caught by wicketkeeper De Kock.

Adam Voges picked out JP Duminy at gully in the same bowler’s next over, and Callum Ferguson’s Test debut finished with a paltry return of four runs when he misjudged Kagiso Rabada’s length and nicked to Dean Elgar in the slip cordon for one.

Rabada dismissed Peter Nevill and Joe Mennie within the space of three balls before finally ending Smith’s resistance in his next over, having the skipper caught behind for 31.

It was left to Abbott, who was only playing because Dale Steyn picked up an injury in the first Test, to mop up the tail and finish with nine wickets in the match.

South Africa’s series win is their third in succession against Australia, with the two teams now heading to Adelaide for the final Test.