Aoife Flynn goal seals Leinster Senior Cup for Muckross Park

Muckross Park 2 (N Shaw, A Flynn) St Gerard’s 1 (M O’Toole)

Aoife Flynn snatched a superb rebound to earn Muckross Park a richly deserved Leinster Schoolgirls Senior Cup title at Grange Road as they saw off St Gerard’s 2-1 to seal their first success in 20 years.

It capped an excellent performance in which the Marlborough Road side controlled the flow for the vast majority of the tie in front of a packed house.

Their high pressing game in attack and composure in defence meant the Bray opposition had precious few chances in what was their third successive final.

Muckross took the lead from their second corner, a blistering straight strike from Niamh Shaw.

She was a crucial member of their back line from sweeper, making numerous interceptions while her range of passes set in motion their attacks.

Flanked by Clodagh Ferry, Ellie Fitzgerald and Sarah McAuley, they laid an awesome base while Katie Fitzgerald, Flynn and Louise McGrane formed a wall at the front.

St Gerard’s did, however, strike back two minutes before the half-time break from their first shot on goal. It was cleverly worked, as they switched the ball left to Robyn Murray who fired a disguised pass to Megan O’Toole at the right post to touch home for 1-1.

Fluid move

It came from their most fluid move with Hillary Gallagher’s graceful spin on the overlap key.

Muckross regrouped quickly and always looked the more likely to secure the win. It came from a fast break, instigated by captain Rachel Cuddy. Flynn’s first up shot was saved by Niamh Longstaff but her quick reactions ensured the rebound was scrambled home.

Gerard’s tried to bounce back as the game became more fractured but they could create no clear scoring chance. Muckross, meanwhile, almost stole in three times but the insurance goal proved elusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not required, though, and the Donnybrook side take their place in the All-Ireland Kate Russell Schoolgirls Championships in Banbridge in a fortnight’s time.

There they will meet the hosting Academy, Galway’s Coláiste Iognáid, Ursuline Thurles and Kilkenny College who won the South East Cup on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Loreto Kilkenny.

MUCKROSS PARK: A Russell, C Ferry, R Cuddy, N Shaw, S`l McAuley, L O’Byrne, S Maleady, K Duddy, E Fitzgerald, A Flynn, L McGrane, K Fitzgerald, I Maleady, C Browne, F McNulty, G Lanigan, L Murphy.

ST GERARD’S: N Longstaff, L Delaney, R Murray, R Rock, E Dunne, L Burke, L Warde, H Gallagher, R Cullen, E Moroney, J Magee, M O’Toole, M O’Connor, L Geraghty, K Glenanne, E Malone, L Fahy.

Umpires: A Keogh, R Abbott.