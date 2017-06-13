Anthony Joshua set for summer camp as he eyes next fight

Heavyweight champion waiting to see if terms can be agreed for Klitschko rematch
Anthony Joshua will return to training in early August in preparation for a fight in the autumn. Photograph: PA

The IBF and WBA heavyweight champion is waiting to see if terms will be agreed with Wladimir Klitschko for a rematch that is expected to be staged at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28th.

Should his first-choice fight not be secured, Joshua will instead meet Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, but he is determined to start his training camp even if the identity of his opponent remains unknown.

“I’m ticking over, but official camp, I’ll probably start early August,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports News.

“Late October, middle November, anything early December is the last time we can really fight. Let’s say middle of November sometime, which gives three months’ training. Sometime early August I’ll start my training camp preparing to fight Klitschko or Pulev.

“I hope (there will be a rematch with Klitschko). The first fight, there wasn’t much trash-talking, but the fight lived up to expectations, so if we could do another fight like that, minus the sixth round, I’d love that. It’d be entertaining for everyone again.”

The sixth round was a tough one for the Londoner in the Wembley fight against Klitschko, as Joshua was knocked down and looked in danger of defeat.

“If Klitschko doesn’t take the rematch, I have a challenge lined up, which is Pulev,” Joshua said. “He’s a great fighter, has challenged for the world title before, is experienced at that level.

“He’s talented, experienced enough to get himself there, and lost previously to Klitschko (in November 2014): he’s been in with one of the greats and Klitschko was a dominant heavyweight force at the time. It’d be another interesting fight if it happens.”

Before returning to the gym with trainer Rob McCracken, Joshua is planning a holiday having experienced the most intense period of his career. Unlike his promoter Eddie Hearn, who wants him to remain in stadiums, he is also happy to continue fighting in arenas.

“It does make it awkward (to start training without knowing your next opponent),” Joshua said. “Initially it’s getting your timing back: you lose your timing and your rhythm, get back to basics, and polishing the rust you’ve picked up eating apple crumble and custard and stuff like that over your break.

“A break is definitely going to happen, but I also need to tone the lifestyle down, sit back in the chair and watch TV for a few hours,” he said. “It’s just doing things I don’t normally get to do, because I’m training or sleeping or recovering. Then I can start preparing for a holiday.”

