Angling Notes: Teams from 17 countries take part in Midlands world championship event

THE recently staged 9th FIPS-ed World Predator Boat Fishing with Lures Championships on Lough Ree and River Shannon was a fantastic success. Days of practice (weeks for some) came to an end with teams from 17 nations fishing two days of official training and a further two of the competition itself.

Up to 42 boats took to the water from Ballyleague Marina in Co Roscommon to fish a designated area of Lough Ree and a 3km stretch of the River Shannon. Lake boats were hired with others choosing to bring their own overland, including a 225hp bass boat brought by Team Germany!

The midlands community of Lanesbrough and Ballyleague put on a warm welcome with a carnival procession through the streets to make for a magnificent “Parade of Flags”. A super effort from the local angling hub was also forthcoming that include the “Taste of the Lakelands Food Festival”.

With two days of flat calm conditions, the world class anglers were put to the test, however, the skills of Team Ukraine stood out as they took first position on the podium. A steady showing from Belarus secured silver, with Lithuania taking bronze. Team Ireland landed 43 fish, but sufficient only for a 10th position.

In the pairs section, Ukraine scored again with a win for team members Iurii Orlow and Konstantyn Shvabi, the Lithuanian team of Domas Kelpsas and Gediminas Svilpa took silver and Hungary settled for bronze with Peter Bosansky and Viktor Gegeny.

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland wish to thank the 17 nations who made the long journey to compete. Thanks also to all those who helped enable this event to be held.

The big one

The “last cast” to herald the conclusion of the trout game angling season in the Kerry region was far from a sad affair as 50 anglers assembled at Ross Castle in Killarney to take part in the annual Michael Hegarty Charity Competition on Lough Lein.

The day was more a celebration to reflect with friends on the outgoing season (success or otherwise) and to relive the tale of the “big one that got away”. Lunchtime beckoned on Browns Island and, true to form, chef Cyril Boggins was on hand to serve up delicious steaks, potatoes, mushrooms and onions, cooked over a log fire.

Perhaps the focal point of the day was to raise money for the Killarney branch of Irish Pilgrimmage Trust. Accepting a cheque for €700, Helen Pierce, said: “This generous donation will go towards sending children with special needs to Lourdes.”

All in all it was a great day and a fitting end to the season rounded off with a splendid dinner and prizegiving in Dromhall Hotel, Killarney. Results: 1, A. McLoughlin, 4 fish; 2, T Keane, 4f; M Linehan, 3f; 4, S O’Loughlin, 3f.

Something Fishy

Students from Scoil Chroí Naofa in Bunninadden, Co Sligo, were recently chosen as winners of the “Something Fishy” project for their interpretation on the theme “Focus on Learning”. This year’s programme saw 3,776 children taking part from 118 schools and 11 education centres nationwide.

The winning group from fifth and sixth class were commended for their impressive animation video of the life-cycle of salmon which they wrote, edited and produced with their teacher, Mr Adrian Ormsby.

Now in its 11th year, the project is an educational initiative introduced by Inland Fisheries Ireland, in partnership with Blackrock Education Centre, which allows students to learn about fish and the environment in a local context.

At a prizegiving ceremony in the Clarion Hotel, Sligo, the students received the National “Something Fishy” Award and €700 for the class.

School principal Ms Bernie Burke said: “We are thrilled to accept this year’s national title. It is a fantastic achievement by the students involved. They have discovered the magical world within our waterways and enjoyed learning about the aquatic environment.”

To view the winning entry and for more information on the programme, visit somethingfishy.ie.

Fermoy Autumn Festival

Excellent river conditions gave anglers great dace fishing at the Fermoy Autumn Festival. The five-day competition saw a slight rise and colour in the Blackwater River a few days prior to the event which provided the opportunity to catch lots of dace.

The winner, on a cumulative score, was Peter Hyde from Leeds with 33.28kg, in second place saw club member Tommy Lawton with 32.09kg and Mark Johnson from Reading took third spot with 31.46kg.

Fermoy CAA gave their thanks to all those who supported the festival, especially sponsors and land and fishery owners.

