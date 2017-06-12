Angling Notes: Shiels records an epic double on Lough Conn

TO win the Lough Conn two-day fly-fishing competition once in a lifetime is a major achievement. To win the event a second time is of epic proportions particularly when the accolade is bestowed on the first angler to take the title a second time in 53 years of the competition.

Well, that is precisely what Noel Shiels achieved last weekend when he stormed home to take the coveted Tolan and Traynor Perpetual Cup plus a 19ft Sheelin boat (sponsored by Michael McCabe) and a framed set of flies (courtesy of Gary Binley).

Shiels, who hails from Dublin, last won the competition in 2005.

“I’ve been coming to this event for 25 years and I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.

Not content with first prize, he also won the heaviest fish prize with a beauty of 1.29kg (2.84lb), and best host-club winner. (Winning first prize, unfortunately meant exclusion from accepting the latter two prizes.)

“We fished Castlehill Bay both days and the Grey Wulff did the business. I managed to catch two good trout over the two days for a weight of 2.155kg (4.75lb),” he said.

All the action focused on Gortnor Abbey Pier on the shores of Conn where 50 boats gathered each day for the 11am start. This beautiful 14,000-acre lough harbours a huge population of wild brown trout, and a sizeable head of salmon en-route to the numerous catchment spawning rivers.

In fact, the trout population is so dense there is no bag limit on Conn. However, it is a challenge to exceed the 33cm (13in) size limit. This fact I learned the hard way. Along with former winner Gary Binley we caught between 10 and 15 trout, all undersized!!

The town of Crossmolina in Co Mayo came alive over the Bank Holiday weekend. The fishing spectacle, which attracted 102 competitors, provided an enormous revenue boost for the town and catchment area.

Accommodation was at a premium, indeed, some anglers were forced to travel to Foxford, some 27 kilometres away, to secure a bed!

As part of an ongoing survey a request went out to all anglers to return any lamprey found on fish to fisheries staff. Over the two days, my understanding is that no lamprey were encountered.

Thanks to Pádraic Traynor and Orla Walsh on a well-organised competition that included two super meals in Hiney’s and The Dolphin, both in Crossmolina. Thanks also to Joe and Maureen Loftus of Hillview Farmhouse, their IBF-approved B&B is great value (096-31609).

Results: 1 Noel Shiels, 2 fish, 2.155kg; 2 Stephen Browne, 4f, 1.905kg; 3 Paul Delaney, 4f 1.850kg; 4 Owen Jackman, 3f, 1.680kg; 5 Junior McGahon, 3f, 1.665kg.

‘Fish and Film’ initiative

A ‘Fish and Film’ competition to encourage young people to spread the word about fishing invites fishing clubs, youth clubs, projects and centres to apply by taking film footage of their fishing adventures and promoting it online.

The films will be led by junior anglers up to 18 years of age and those submitted will be uploaded onto IFI’s YouTube channel for public viewing. It is important to note that public observations will count as votes!

The three groups with the most views will go forward to a junior fishing competition which includes a free day’s fishing. The overall winner will receive a €1,000 tackle voucher for their club with the two runners up winning a €250 voucher.

IFI’s Suzanne Campion, said: “We want to hear from the next generation of anglers to find out what fishing really means to them – why they enjoy it and why they think other young people should get involved.”

Closing date for applications is Friday, 14th July 2017. For more information, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/fishandfilm.

New fish counter facility on the River Lackagh in Donegal

A new fish counter facility on the River Lackagh in Co Donegal was opened recently by the Minister of State for Inland Fisheries, Sean Kyne.

The project was completed in recent months to provide important data for future management of spring salmon, grilse and sea trout for the catchment, including Lough Beagh in Glenveagh National Park.

Funded under the IFI’s Salmon Conservation Fund, the project includes installation of a crump weir, Logie fish counter and access road at Creeslough, Co. Donegal and will provide accurate data on size, duration and timing of fish migration through the fishery.

The counter was developed in response to the closure of Lackagh salmon fishery in 2007 following scientific advice which indicated that salmon stocks had fallen to below their conservation limit.

In an effort to enable stocks to rebuild, the fishery remained closed until 2013 when electrofishing surveys confirmed that juvenile salmon had recovered sufficiently to allow for the reopening of the fishery on a ‘catch and release’ basis.

The development will be a valuable addition to the national suite of index counters and represents the organisation’s first counter on the north Donegal coast.

Fisheries enforcement blitz in Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) fisheries enforcement teams were out in force at lakes and rivers across Wales over the bank holiday to clamp down on illegal fishing.

The blitz involved officers from south east, south west and north Wales environmental crime teams. They spoke with more than 200 anglers, 14 of whom did not have a valid rod licence and now face enforcement action.

NRW’s Huw Davies, said: “While it was encouraging to see so many anglers following the rules, it’s a shame there are some people that still choose to ignore them. We want everyone with an interest in fishing to work with us by purchasing a rod licence.”

