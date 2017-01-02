Angling Notes: Salmon and trout find an unexpected home

Officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) found a silver surprise during a recent operation to relocate fish from the Llys-y-Frân reservoir basin, a large overspill pool to the Afon Syfni in Pembrokeshire.

By chance officers came across a large number of young salmon and trout living in the stilling basin, an unexpected home as they usually prefer to live in rivers and streams.

It was a lucky find as NRW had been called in to assist with the relocation of fish from the basin ahead of it being drained down to enable a not-for-profit utility company to install a hydro turbine at the reservoir to generate green energy.

In total, approximately 500 fish, mainly trout and a few salmon, were rescued and successfully released into the Afon Syfni downstream, either to take up home in the river or to continue their journey on to the sea.

Other species such as rainbow trout, roach, gudgeon and sticklebacks were also captured and released back into Llys-y-Frân reservoir.

Technical fisheries officer Stuart Rees said: “It was interesting to find smolting salmon and trout outside of their usual habitat and to see how they adapted to different environmental conditions. These are young fish which are biologically changing and preparing to make their first journey from river to sea.

“We’re not sure why they established such a population at this location, but judging by the size and quality of fish, it’s a habitat that has been providing all the requirements they need to thrive.”

Early start for salmon season

Anglers raise over €5,000 for lifeboats

The salmon angling season got under way yesterday on a limited number of river and lake fisheries. Lough Gill (Sligo), Carrowmore Lake (Mayo) and the Drowes River (Donegal/Leitrim) continue their early season start and, for the fifth successive year, the Lower Liffey prevails on a catch-and-release basis.Howth RNLI has benefitted to the tune of €5,525 from the Lough Lene Angling Association following their annual charity fly fishing competition.

Club chairman Tommy Fagan said: “Every year we hold a competition and raise money for charity. The Howth RNLI community safety team carried out a lifejacket clinic with us earlier this year, so it was decided that the [lifeboats] would be the competition’s charity of the year 2016.”

“The money raised will help to fund our ‘Respect the Water’ safety campaign, and the running of lifejacket clinics,” said community safety officer John McKenna. “It will also go towards training and kitting out lifeboat crew so they are ready to save lives when their pagers sound.”

Young anglers take up the rod

The Dublin Angling Initiative (DAI) has seen significant demand for its services during 2016, with over 500 juniors from the Greater Dublin Area involved in fishing. Young people from Darndale, Jobstown, Mulhuddart and Whitechurch took part in projects which included fishing trips, naval ship visits, summer projects and environmental talks in many national and secondary schools.

Brian Beckett, director of Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to see so many young people picking up a fishing rod for the first time and returning to it over the summer months. Fishing is a hobby that can be enjoyed at any age and has a wealth of health and well-being benefits associated with it.”

The initiative welcomes enquiries from groups or individuals interested in its programmes and services. For further information, visit fisheriesireland.ie.

