Angling Notes: Projects seeking grant from €500k IFI fund must provide access

A new Capital Works Fund of €500,000 has been established by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for groups and clubs seeking to improve access and infrastructure for angling.

Projects eligible must provide for public access and include the following: clearing and fencing along rivers/lakes; abled and disabled friendly stands; car parks and walkways; stands, styles, footbridges and boat slips, and access for angling boats.

The minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, Sean Kyne, said: “Accessibility for people of all abilities is a priority if our inland fisheries are to be enjoyed by everyone. I welcome the investment which will open angling activity to a wider range of participants and I would encourage the community based groups to apply for funding.”

Applications for funding should be submitted via the online form at fisheriesireland.ie/funding. Closing date for applications is Tuesday, November 8th, 2016. It is anticipated IFI will continue funding in this area and expressions of interest from those wishing to develop more complex projects should be completed through the fisheriesireland.ie/funding which will remain open until the end of November.

Illegal fishing and pollution

The Loughs Agency has launched a WaterWatch easy-to-use free mobile app which will allow reporting of illegal fishing and water pollution within the Foyle and Carlingford areas.

Available for android and iphones, the app allows the user to set location, take photographs and report details of the incident (the app will include GPS co-ordinates).

WaterWatch complements the 24-hour telephone response +44 (0) 28 71 342100 and will ensure investigating officers have photographs and an accurate location of the incident.

Once a report is submitted, staff receive instant notification, allowing them to investigate the incident. The app can be downloaded free of charge.

On the fly

Ireland’s largest fly-fishing extravaganza will again feature a host of world famous fly-dressers and angling stands at the Galway Bay Hotel Salthill , on November 12th and 13th.

The event team welcomes back celebrities Hywel Morgan, Glenda Powell and Peter O’Reilly to demonstrate and talk on all aspects of fly fishing. New guests to the show will include Scotland’s Spey-casting legends Eoin Fairgrieve and Gordon Armstrong, and master fly-casting instructor Christopher Rownes from Guideline.

Tom “Doc” Sullivan, IFI, Prof Ken Whelan, FISSTA and many more will be hosting seminars on angling topics, and the youth fly-tying competition will give young people a chance to show the pro fly dressers what they can do.

Airborne survey

The mystery of the low-flying aircraft which hovered above the western lakes during the summer months has finally been resolved.

A major airborne geophysics survey covering counties Galway, southern Mayo and neighbouring parts of Roscommon, Offaly, Clare and Tipperary has touched down for the final time this year.

It brings to an end the latest surveying by Tellus, a significant geological mapping project led by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment’s Geological Survey Ireland.

Throughout the summer and autumn months, the specialised twin propeller plane, operated by Sander Geophysics Ltd on behalf of the Geological Survey, traversed the skies on more than 100 flights across western Ireland.

In total, 43,141km were flown over the four-month period – a distance greater than the circumference of the Earth. Flying at a height of 60m over rural areas, the plane was a familiar sight to many local people including anglers.

“Data provided by the Tellus survey will assist in protecting public health and allowing for a greater understanding of natural resources – and I look forward to the results being presented to uncover the landscape of the region,” Minister Séan Kyne said.

Freshwater Detective

Dr Ken Whelan is planning another weekend of his Freshwater Detective series in mid-November at Aasleagh Lodge, in Leenane , Co Galway.

Facebook note: If you and your partner fancy a special winter break, why not book now for this November weekend (18th to 20th), when in addition to other river inhabitants, Dr Whelan will be seeking out spawning salmon and sea trout. To book, see: errifffishery.ie/wildlife-fishing-courses.

