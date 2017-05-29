Angling Notes: New website a boon for all anglers

Ireland’s premier organisation of trout and salmon fishing lodges has launched an all-new website (www.irelandflyfishing.com).

With detailed descriptions and photographs of 10 of the finest fisheries and fishing establishments in the Republic of Ireland, the Great Fishing Houses’ collection includes an array of accommodations, from comfortable guest houses, historic lodges and hotels to luxurious country mansions – while offering the very best in fly fishing for brown trout, sea trout and Atlantic salmon.

The new website also features detailed descriptions of over 30 trout and salmon lakes, making it the ideal information source for anyone planning a fly-fishing trip to Ireland.

Many of the houses offer access to private fisheries, including exclusive salmon beats on Ballynahinch, Cong, Delphi/Bundorragh, Inagh, Moy, Munster Blackwater and Owenduff rivers.

Lough fishing opportunities include the world-famous Corrib as well as Connemara’s Inagh, Derryclare, Ballynahinch and Screebe loughs. All of the houses have expert fisheries’ managers and experienced gillies, and many offer fly-casting and on-stream fishing instruction.

Each of the Great Fishing Houses of Ireland offer plenty of activities for non-angling companions, from hiking, shopping in nearby villages and towns, touring the Irish countryside, and visiting Neolithic and other historic sites – or simply relaxing in beautiful surroundings.

All of the houses serve hearty Irish breakfasts, many offer full dinner service with locally sourced beef, lamb and seafood, several have cosy pubs, and all have wine licences.

When researching and planning a trip to Ireland, the new website will provide all of the necessary information. To see for yourself, visit www.irelandflyfishing.com and/or contact harrycampbell@campbell-lacoste.com.

Mayfly in full swing on Lough Mask

It was a busy week on Mask as the mayfly got into full swing. Reports indicate that fly hatches are sparse, yet trout are actively seeking food close to the surface.

Mike and John from Scotland spent a day fishing wet-flies with Ronan Cusack and finished with six trout plus numerous undersize. UK anglers Howard Smith and fishing partner also fished with Ronan for two days in rough conditions and finished with 19, all on wet-flies.

Eddie Gibbons and Simon Hughes from Tourmakeady had six for a day on wets in the Gortmore area (best fish 2kg), and Kevin Sheridan guided Michael Kingdom and Antoine Bellanger and boated 19 trout with 12 exceeding the limit.

Mixed reports from Corrib

On Corrib, reports from service providers reported mixed fishing with some having excellent sport and others reporting patchy fishing. Two notable points relate to the large number of small trout which, of course, bodes well for the future, and the amount of anglers out on the water without lifejackets or pdfs.

Mayfly hatches were in abundance in most areas when weather conditions were conducive to hatching.

Annamoe treat for CBS James’s Street students

Transition year students from CBS James’s Street in Dublin are enjoying a new fishing and environmental programme developed as a joint initiative by eir and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). The programme, which began in January and is running for 13 weeks, is attended by 15 participants from the school ranging from 16 to 18 years of age.

The initiative aims to enable students to become proficient at fly fishing with a view to introducing them to a lifelong hobby. The programme combines the contribution of IFI staff with support from eir as part of its corporate social responsibility outreach.

Aside from classroom-based lessons, students have also enjoyed field trips to Annamoe Trout Fishery and Courtlough Fishery where they fished for rainbow trout. The programme culminated in a return trip to Annamoe last week after which they were awarded with graduation certificates.

The course syllabus covers a wide range of fisheries themes to fit into criteria of the President’s An Gaisce Award. The programme has received strong support from the angling community in recognition of the need to bring youngsters into the sport to secure the future of angling in Ireland.

Saltwater fly and lure fishing course in Dungarvan

Jason O’Riordan and Ken Whelan will host a saltwater fly and lure fishing course in Dungarvan on the legendary Copper Coast, Co Waterford, on June 10th/11th, 2017.

The course will cover bass and sea trout biology, bass and sea trout lure selection, saltwater fly fishing for bass, sea trout and mullet, fishing techniques (day and night) and fish locations. Fee of €350 includes evening meal and permits.

Full details available at: ken.whelan@hotmail.com or 086-7835 900.

Killinarden anglers raise funds for Pieta House

Pieta House and The Hope Centre for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm were the main benefactors to the tune of €4,000 at last weekend’s coarse angling event at Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford.

Angling for mental health and suicide awareness is organised by Killinarden Angling Initiative and the group wish to thank all their sponsors who gave generously on the day.

“We hope to run another event next year,” said Stephen O’Flanagan.

Results: 1, Sensas; 2, Oaklands; 3, Carrickmacross. Overall individual winner: Ruben Beatty and in the under-18s section, John Kavanagh took the honours.

England take honours at ITFFA Spring Match

England were runaway winners in the ITFFA Spring Match at Chew Valley Lake in Somerset with a total of 43 fish. Scotland managed 29 fish to take second position followed by Wales on 21 and Ireland taking the final berth with just 15 fish. Noel Shiels was the best of the Irish team with two fish for 5.540lb.

