Angling Notes: keen test at first trial for ladies’ home international team

The Irish Ladies Flyfishing Association (ILFA) commenced their season recently with a trial on Lough Lene in Co Westmeath, the first of four to select an Irish team to fish in the home international championships in Wales in 2018.

A great day’s fishing was had by the 10 hardy ladies who braved the elements with lures and wet flies responsible for a terrific catch throughout the catch-and-release competition.

Results: 1, Ruth Arrell (Derry), 5 fish, 240cm; 2, Michelle Hay (Donegal), 4f, 193cm; 3, Cheryl James (Armagh), 4f, 187cm.

The second trial is scheduled for Sunday, May 14th, on Loughmacrory Lake, Co Tyrone.

For entries, please contact cheryljames@live.co.uk or Julie Gerry jmgerry@gmail.com.

This year’s home international will take place on Lough Melvin, fishing out from Garrison, Co Fermanagh, on Thursday, June 15th, with Julie Gerry as captain for the sixth time.

Meanwhile, ILFA member Liz Dermott from Co Armagh landed a 5kg salmon on Melvin in Garrison Bay over the Easter holiday.

Soon after casting her line she hooked into the fish on an Octopus trout fly. Shaking with excitement, she landed the bar of silver and following some pictures by husband Mark, returned the hen salmon safely to the water to swim another day.

This was the first salmon to be caught on the fly on Melvin so far this season. Well done Liz!

Angling survey results in Kerry

Waterville Lakes and Rivers Trust (WLRT) is hosting an information event for business owners and the public in Waterville, Co Kerry and the surrounding areas. The event, which takes place at the Sea Lodge this Thursday at 7.30pm, will focus on sharing results from a recent economic survey carried out in Waterville among angling tourists to the area.

Rod Robinson, spokesman for WLRT, said: “Waterville is a popular destination for anglers and this research shows the huge economic contribution they make to Waterville and the potential opportunity which exists for the community.”

Suzanne Campion of Inland Fisheries Ireland, added: “We note the research once more confirms that angling visitors spend more than non-angling tourists and that they visit outside of the traditional tourist season, supporting local businesses and jobs while doing so.”

For more info. contact rod.robinson3@me.com.

Challenging week on Corrib

Fishing on Lough Corrib this past week was challenging with good hatches of olives in many areas but fish not responding accordingly. On Easter Sunday, Cong AC hosted their annual competition with local angler Donhnaill Ryan taking the honours with four fish for 3kg.

David Ryan from Ryan’s River Lodge (094-954 5956) reported Monica Peters from Orlando, Florida, landed a super trout of 5.4kg which she sportingly released.

Basil Shields from Ardnasillagh Lodge, Oughterard, said it was a quieter week at the lodge, however those who did venture out and found success were Peter Boyle and Mark Mulligan with four fish and Joe Murray had one of 1.25kg. Raymond Lee had two on wet olives for his day’s fishing.

Staying in the Oughterard area, Kevin Molloy guided UK angler Phil Canney who managed one good trout on buzzer of 1.6kg.

Mark Colton and Mark Regan fished Birchall on Wednesday and landed five fish, best 1.47kg. Then on Saturday, Padraig Fahy and Joe Creane had seven fish in the same area.

On the Headford side at Greenfields, Northern anglers Freddy Steele and John Deery had two fish, both about 1kg.

RNLI fundraising event

The RNLI’s biggest national fundraising event is just around the corner and this year the charity is asking for help to kit out their courageous volunteer lifeboat crew. For them, every day is Mayday and they depend on their kit to help save lives. Whether you wear your wellies to work or bake some welly-shaped biscuits, every little bit you do this May will make a huge difference. Contact RNLI Headquarters, Airside, Swords, Co Dublin (tel: 01-895 1800) for further details.

