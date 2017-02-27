Angling Notes: Ireland’s top fishing houses named on new website

The Great Fishing Houses of Ireland has produced a fabulous new website of Ireland’s 10 premier game angling houses guaranteed to catch the eye of the most discerning game angler.

At the launch in Lough Inagh House Hotel, Recess, Connemara, distinguished guests were treated to a preview of the informative website which highlights a comprehensive insight into each of the fishing houses.

In his opening address, chairman Dominic O’Morain, spoke of the criteria for inclusion which commands the most compelling standards, including the establishment, the fishing, the facilities and staff to offer a truly memorable angler’s holiday.

The 10 houses included are Ashford Castle, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel, Ballyvolane House, Camillaun Lodge, Delphi Lodge, Mount Falcon, Lough Inagh Lodge, Longueville House, Rock House and Screebe House. “We also extend an invitation to fishing houses to join us, particularly those in the east and north,” O’Morain said.

Each house offers access to superb fishing, some on private waters while others are located close to the great lakes of Ireland.

Expert advice is readily available from local ghillies to ensure a more memorable and productive holiday.

Fáilte Ireland’s head of operations Fiona Monaghan, said: “We won’t be found wanting to help find more distribution channels or new promotion platforms and giving whatever resources we can because it adds greatly to the Ireland ink portfolios of tourism experiences.”

Peter O’Reilly, one of Ireland’s leading authorities on salmon and trout, added: “In 1985, I was standing on Beat 6 on the Erriff river with Ann Voss Bark, owner of Arundell Arms in Devon, one of the best known fishing hotels in England.

“She turned to me, and said, ‘You have a great product here, I would like to pass on a few tips. Get your product right. You must have fish, you must have access and you must have services. Keep your catch statistics. Get people writing about you and go to the game fairs’. How right she was.”

The new website can be viewed at irelandflyfishing.com.

Lough Corrib full of activity as trout season gets under way

As the wild trout angling season got under way last Wednesday week there was much activity among anglers around Lough Corrib. In the Oughterard area, angling guide Kevin Molloy said Stephen Barry from Laois enjoyed a great start to the season, landing three trout (best 3.6kg), while Richard Kirkham also had three.

Gerry Molloy (loughcorriboughterard.com) guided Kevin Molloy and Emmet McGloin, and collectively they landed seven trout trolling the brickeen, while Joe Tierney caught a trout of 4.5kg, also on the brickeen.

In the Cornamona area, Jackie Coyne and John Somerville met six fish on dabbler patterns with Coyne landing one fish of 1.36kg, which the Renvyle man sportingly released.

The Cong Angling Club hosted the Kevin Glynn Memorial heaviest fish competition at which 13 trout were weighed among 12 anglers. Vincent Hughes from the Neale emerged the winner with a fish of 1.1kg.

In the Greenfields area, Ennis angler Gerry Kenny got his season off to a good start with two fish on the fly both sportingly released, and on Saturday Ballindiff club chairman, Andrew Boyd caught two trout, best 1.8kg.

Plan to develop Swords reservoir as coarse fishery

A public meeting to set up a fishing group to develop a Swords reservoir (Usher’s Lake) as a coarse fishery will take place in Applewood Community Centre this Wednesday (March 1st), at 7.30pm. All are welcome. If you have any interest in developing the lake, please come along and share your views.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has recently viewed the lake and is satisfied it has the potential to be developed into a very good fishery. While the lake already has a resident population of roach, perch, tench and a small number of carp, IFI is prepared to increase the fish stock to improve its angling potential.

For further details, contact Duncan Smith on 087-986 2686.

Irish man who sailed to New Zealand to give talk in Howth

Pat Murphy will be giving a talk Tuesday evening (February 28th) to the Howth Peninsula Heritage Society at the Howth Sea Angling Club, West Pier on his 28-month circumnavigation sail with wife Olivia, from Ireland to New Zealand.

The talk is designed for sailors and non-sailors alike and forms part one of five covering their nine-year sailing trip around the world.

Over 500 avail of Howth RNLI safety advice

Members of Howth RNLI’s community safety team were on hand to raise awareness and offer water safety advice at the angling exhibition in the National Show Centre, Swords, last weekend.

The team carried out a life jacket clinic and provided advice to anglers and water sports enthusiasts on what to do if they found themselves in difficulty on the water. Over the two days, 512 people availed of the free safety advice.

Safety officer John McKenna said: “We would encourage anyone who enjoys angling or water sports to take time to prepare before they go out on the water. Always wear a life jacket and have a means of communicating in the event of an emergency; a mobile phone in a waterproof case or a VHF radio are the best options. Consider buying a personal locator beacon and always tell friends or family where you are going and when you expect to return.”

If any angling, sailing or water sports clubs would like a member of the safety team to give a presentation and carry out a free life jacket clinic, please contact: csohowthlifeboatstation@gmail.com.

