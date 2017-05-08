Angling Notes: Europe-wide project to monitor young salmon

A Smoltrack project which follows juvenile salmon making their journey down the River Erriff was launched recently by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI). The project, which runs in tandem with five locations in Europe, will help ascertain survival rates of young salmon during migration.

The EU-funded Nasco project will see IFI work alongside partners in Northern Ireland (River Bush), England (River Tamar), Spain (River Ulla and River Tea) and Denmark (River Skjern) in rolling out a counting, tagging and tracking system.

In order to provide the public with the opportunity to follow and compare migration timing of smolts in different countries, daily numbers are counted in each system before uploading for online viewing.

In Ireland, tagging is carried out on the Black River, a tributary of the Erriff, which flows through Co Mayo. The Erriff is one of Ireland’s premier salmon rivers and the smolt run occurs over six weeks during April and May. This year, the run commenced on April 3rd with 289 counted to date.

The smolts are tagged with miniature acoustic transmitters and then followed via acoustic listening stations at various locations. This information will help scientists understand their survival rate through the lower parts of rivers, estuaries and coastal areas, in addition to providing data on run timing and migration behaviour.

IFI’s Dr Cathal Gallagher said: “As we are working with partners in Northern Ireland, England, Spain and Denmark, we can also learn from the data gathered in their regions. Ultimately, this information will inform our work in the area of salmon conservation which will prove invaluable to Ireland’s fisheries’ resource in the long term.”

To view the online smolt tool for the Erriff, visit: http://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Fisheries-Research/smoltrack-project.html .

Pollution row

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has strongly disputed accusations by Afonydd Cymru and the Angling Trust that it is not “fit for purpose” when it comes to managing and responding to pollution incidents.

The environmental body wants to reassure people that protecting the environment from pollution is one of its highest priorities, and it will always take action to respond to and investigate serious incidents.

And while the number of pollution incidents on farms is not increasing significantly, NRW recognises that it is too high, and that the scale of slurry pollution incidents needs to reduce.

NRW’s Ceri Davies said: “We are disheartened to have our work portrayed in this light. Our staff do a great job, day in a day out in challenging circumstances, and their passion and commitment to the Welsh environment should be commended.

“The solution to agricultural pollution of rivers does not lie with NRW alone. We are only one organisation with a role to play in reducing the amount of pollution in our rivers and streams, but we are doing our best.”

Engines stolen on Mask

Stop Press: At least seven outboard engines were stolen from boats on Lough Mask in Cushlough Bay, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, early last Wednesday. “It appears the thieves were only interested in four-stroke engines. It’s a wake-up call for us all,” said Denis Kelleher.

On a brighter note, super fishing continued on Mask despite strong easterly winds over the weekend. Ballinrobe and District Anglers held their annual David Walsh Memorial Development two-day team competition which was supported by 80 anglers from across the country.

Results: 1, Ronnie Law (Fermanagh) and Trevor Goulden (Sligo), 12 trout, 7.40kg (16.33lb); 2, John Lyons and Martin Connors, 12f, 6.58kg (14.52lb); 3, Hugh O’Reilly and David Connors, 10f, 6.04kg (13.33lb). Heaviest fish winner: Eamonn Ross (Cavan), 1.22kg (2.70lb).

Fishing retreat for breast cancer survivors

Breast cancer survivors gathered in Mount Falcon, Ballina, Co Mayo, recently for a fishing retreat organised by Casting for Recovery and supported by Inland Fisheries Ireland. The free fishing retreat was attended by 13 women and incorporated medical advice, education services, counselling and relaxation techniques.

This was the eighth year of the initiative which again included fly-fishing coaching and advice from local volunteers. Previous participants have gone on to take up fly fishing as a hobby with one graduating to fish on the Irish women’s team.

Sue Shaw, of Casting for Recovery, said: “This initiative provides an opportunity for breast cancer survivors to gather in a natural setting to learn the sport of fly fishing. Equally important, however, the retreats offer an opportunity to exchange experiences around their breast cancer journey, make new friends and take some time out for themselves.”

For more information about Casting for Recovery, visit castingforrecovery.org.uk and to find out more about IFI’s sponsorship scheme, visit fisheriesireland.ie/funding.

Annual competition on Conn and Cullin

Lough Conn and Cullin Anglers will hold their annual fly-fishing competition over the Whit Weekend (Sat/Sun, Junr 3rd/4th). This is a competition not to be missed, with fantastic prizes including a McCabe Sheelin boat, great fishing and socialising.

Additional sponsors include Gowen & Bradshaw, Ridge Pool Tackle, Flies of Ireland, Rory’s Tackle Shop, Climb8, to name a few. To book a place, contact Orla at 087-2144 395 or Pádraic at 086-605 2687.

Correction: Last week’s report should have read: Alfie Hughes with two fish for 440gms as winner of the Lough Lein “Charity” competition.

