Andy Murray claims maid stalked him around Europe

Tennis player says hotel worker came into room and touched his arm while he slept

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Andy Murray attends a press conference in Beijing, China. He believes the hotel maid followed him to two tournaments after she was spotted at his hotels. Photograph: Etienne Oliveau/Getty Images

Andy Murray attends a press conference in Beijing, China. He believes the hotel maid followed him to two tournaments after she was spotted at his hotels. Photograph: Etienne Oliveau/Getty Images

 

Andy Murray claims he was stalked around Europe by a hotel maid who once woke him by entering his bedroom and stroking his arm.

The Wimbledon and Olympic champion believes the uninvited guest followed him to two tournaments after she was spotted at his hotels.

Despite having a “do not disturb” sign on his door in the first incident, Murray said the maid let herself in and approached his bed before perching by his side and touching him.

The 29-year-old described the behaviour as “extreme”, after disclosing the information when asked to explain what the “craziest thing” one of his fans has done.

In an interview promoting the International Premier Tennis League, Murray said: “At one of the tournaments I played, a maid in the hotel . . . I had a ‘do not disturb’ sign on, on the door, and she came in and sat on my bed and started stroking my arm at about seven in the morning when I was still sleeping, and then turned up at a couple more tournaments in the hotels that I was playing at in Rotterdam and Barcelona.

“I don’t know if that’s a fan thing – that’s a bit extreme – but that happened.”

PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.